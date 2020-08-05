Welcome to The Post and Courier Myrtle Beach

Welcome to the new Post and Courier Myrtle Beach, where we are combining the rich history of the Georgetown Times with a new commitment to covering the entire Grand Strand.
I am Nick Masuda, the managing editor of this new newsroom, leading a team of six award-winning reporters that will bring you news in this weekly print product and our new website at www.postandcourier.com/myrtle-beach.
Why are we expanding our presence in Horry and Georgetown counties? Because you asked for it. We’ve studied the landscape, talked with local leaders and surveyed readers — and you indicated that you are starved for quality, local journalism.
Thankfully, the Post and Courier is known for quality, including the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service in 2015. Our locally owned company cares about the state its owners call home, and those owners believe that a reliable and trustworthy news source is paramount to the safety and growth of our communities.
Our staff lives here, allowing each of us to feel what you feel and see what you see. We are your neighbors; we are your advocates; and we are your voice.
Our 24-7 operation will provide you with in-depth journalism, diving into topics that impact our community and that you can’t get anywhere else. We invested in our staff so that we can provide you with the news that you deserve.
And we want feedback every step of the way. What topics should we cover? What tips do you have? How can we help you? We want all of it.
You can reach out to me directly via email at nmasuda@postandcourier.com or via phone at (843) 607-0912.
Also, make sure to visit us at postandcourier.com/myrtle-beach to sign up for our free newsletters and get our coverage delivered directly to your inbox, as well as our social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter for our latest headlines.
In the meantime, sit back and enjoy our first issue of this re-imagined product.