We tried 4 items from World of Beer's new Sunday brunch menu in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — Don't let the World of Beer name fool you.

The bar that opened earlier this year just south of Seabrook Plantation Way also introduced a breakfast-heavy brunch menu on Sundays for those who may not have had breakfast by the time they open, which is 11 a.m.

Don't get me wrong — they've been known for their better-than-bar-food menu with delicious flatbreads, an impeccable ribeye steak and an IPA salmon, which is a grilled Atlantic salmon brushed with an IPA glaze. So when I heard they introduced a new brunch menu this fall that they only serve on Sundays, I thought there'd be more "unch" (or lunch) items on the menu.

Nonetheless, I took a stab at four new items on the menu and somehow avoided the wildly popular giant Bavarian pretzel served with their signature stone-ground mustard. Here are my thoughts, in order of preference:

Steak & Egg Breakfast Bowl

This was, by far, the best item on their new menu. It contained breakfast potatoes, two eggs any style, mixed with a hollandaise sauce, cooked-to-order steak on the side of the mound of eggs and potatoes, and topped with crispy fried onions and fresh avocado.

As requested, the steak was cooked medium and had an incredible taste to it. The blend of the eggs, potatoes, hollandaise and even the onions made this dish savory. It was a protein-packed bowl I could have every Sunday.

Huevos Rancheros

This plate offered a great Latin twist to their menu. It starts with grilled flour tortillas stuffed with vegetarian black beans, pepper jack cheese and fire-roasted green chili sauce, and it was topped with sunny side up eggs, queso fresco, fresh avocado and cilantro.

The menu offers, for an upcharge, that diners can choose to add chorizo or Applewood smoked bacon. I added chorizo, a Mexican sausage, to my dish to assess its temperature for those who choose it. Before I tried the Steak & Egg Breakfast Bowl, this dish was my favorite. The blend of the cheese, beans, eggs and the fried chorizo, which was mild and not too spicy, provides a great change to the normal menu at World of Beer. It would have been nice if the grilled tortillas were on the side of the plate to make tacos out of the ingredients instead of them being flat and covered by all the ingredients. Still, eating it like a Mexican pizza spiced up the menu for the better.

Chicken & Waffle Sandwich

Traditionalists may frown at the bacon and onion jam served in this sandwich, but I think it added a sweet twist to this southern classic. The menu describes the chicken as "white wheat beer-brined and lightly breaded chicken breast" topped with the jam and served between two Belgian waffles, topped with powdered sugar and served with a maple-bourbon syrup on the side.

The combination was delicious. Personal preference, I would have served it with more bacon and onion jam. It provided a nice sweetness to the sandwich. The chicken breast was breaded to perfection and the syrup provided a familiarity for those who like the traditional chicken and waffles. Great plate served with breakfast potatoes or tater tots.

Belgian Waffles

Maybe the diverse and incredibly tasty new plates at World of Beer spoiled me, but the Belgian waffles, served with warm maple-bourbon syrup, whipped cream and powdered sugar, was a common plate served all along the Grand Strand. Nothing about this plate stood out to me that differentiated this from others. Then again, maybe the menu needs this plate for those with a simple palate.

I did try a bonus side dish. I've been craving jalapeno and cheddar venison sausage for years now (I'm not a hunter), so when I saw they offered jalapeno and cheddar breakfast sausage, I had to try it. I certainly was not disappointed. The sausage provides a good snap and spicy zest to your tongue. For those who like a little more spice to their brunch, be sure to add this side.

In fact, they have a Hangover Skillet that has the jalapeno and cheddar sausage in it with scrambled eggs, candied bacon and pepper jack cheese, all piled on tater tots and served with toast. I'd say I would order it the next time I'm at World of Beer, but, despite missing that jalapeno and cheddar taste for years, it would be hard not to order the Steak & Egg bowl.