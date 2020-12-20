'We feel safe': North Myrtle Beach's 'Great Christmas Light Show' expands with new displays

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — A bright-cheeked, jolly Santa Claus waves at the children waiting in line to meet him. The light glints off the plexiglass separating him from the them, yet he still smiles and listens to masked Christmas wishes.

This way of meeting Santa is all part of North Myrtle Beach's fifth annual Great Christmas Light Show. Every night, excluding Christmas Day, until Dec. 30, visitors can see more than 2 million lights displayed over a 2-mile drive through the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex.

Since last year, the show has added 30 new light displays, making for almost 500 displays in total.

Some light displays go to the tune of music on local radio stations. Along the drive, radio station numbers are listed on signs so visitors can adjust their radio to fully experience the show.

On busy nights such as weekends, cars can start lining up as soon as 4 p.m. for the 5:30 p.m. gate open, North Myrtle Beach Parks and Recreation Marketing Coordinator Angel Sylvester said. The longest she heard someone waited to get through the lights experience was 2 hours.

“It takes a while to get everybody through, but everybody seems to forget once they get through the light show that they just spent 2 hours waiting for it,” Sylvester said.

When visitors are finished looking at the drive-thru displays, a petting zoo, fire pits and an opportunity to meet Santa in Santa’s Village awaits them. To abide by COVID-19 safety measures, social distancing is encouraged and masks are required while in the village, high touch areas such as handrails, benches and tables are regularly cleaned and the visits with Santa are done with Santa behind a clear protective barrier.

These safety measures have been effective so far, Sylvestor said, and said people are obeying the mask requirement and social distancing measures.

Corissa Cariella comes to the light show and Santa’s Village every year with her granddaughter, and was still comfortable coming this year because it was outside and everyone was wearing masks.

“We feel safe,” Cariella said. She got in line around 5 p.m. for the drive-thru lights show, and waited about 20 minutes on Friday.

Macy Squires waited about the same amount of time in line as Cariella. Squires said the wait wasn’t bad for the experience visitors get, she said it was much better than the last time she came 4 years ago.

“The pretty lights and the synchronized music with them is my favorite part,” Squires said.

Admission is $20 per vehicle, up to 15 guests, $30 for 16 to 30 guests and $60 for 31 or more guests. Tickets cannot be pre-ordered online and are only available for purchase at the gate.