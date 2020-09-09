'We are in a football world': Horry County Schools likely to limit amount of teams for home contests

In late August, Horry County Schools issued a verbal edict to its member schools that will prohibit teams from having more than two teams in its home contests this season.

This won’t affect football, but it will impact other sports that traditionally host more than two teams such as swimming, girls golf, competitive cheer and cross country.

However, discussions about the issue are still ongoing.

“HCS has not made a final decision on limiting athletic events to two teams,” said Lisa Bourcier, HCS Director of Strategic Communication and Community Engagement.

The decision is based on the health and safety of member school athletes, coaches and spectators.

“It was simply made in order to try to make sure we could safely conduct our sports,” said Roger Dixon, HCS athletic assistant. “Once [coaches and athletic directors] give us their protocols, we’ll make a decision whether to run more than two teams. It’s not a long-term decision as of today.”

Dixon also said there is an issue with the design of swimming facilities that could make it difficult to hold more than two teams safely.

“We want to take baby steps and not just jump in full force,” he said.

An anonymous source was unhappy that the edict would affect many other fall sports excluding football. Girls tennis and volleyball would also not be affected because those sports traditionally only host one opponent at a time.

“It is extremely frustrating,” the source said. “We are in a football world, and that is all they care about.”

Girls’ golf and swimming began on Aug. 31, Cross country is schedule to begin meets on Sept. 7 and competitive cheer won’t begin contests until Oct. 13.

Carolina Forest High School head girls golf coach Mike Gray believes the decision will not impact his team too much in the regular season.

“There are a few times where we have three schools at once, once or twice in the regular season,” he said. “The only thing it would effect is region when we have seven or eight teams together and lower state (with about 15 teams at once). I’m not sure if the rule goes to the postseason. They haven’t said anything about canceling region or lower state.”

Lower state is scheduled to be in Horry County this year at Shaftesbury Glen Golf & Fish Club.

Carolina Forest has already had two matches this season, against Socastee on Sept. 1 and North Myrtle Beach on Sept. 3.

Gray is glad he coaches a low-risk sport that has smaller chances of spreading the COVID-19.

“Golf is a unique situation,” he said. “It’s one of the national sports that’s able to keep going. It’s not football; there’s no shared equipment. We’re lucky to be in the sport that we’re in.”