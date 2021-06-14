Waccamaw River heritage preserve to provide flood mitigation, public river access

CONWAY — Even as one of the fastest growing counties in the nation, Horry County is getting a 1,000 acre plot of land along the Waccamaw River called River Oaks to be managed as a heritage preserve and wildlife management area.

While this will offer great habitat for a variety of wildlife in an area otherwise booming with development, it will also work to protect some of the county's wetlands and other natural flood mitigation infrastructure as forest land can absorb significantly more run-off than pavement.

"Flooding and water quality issues will continue to worsen in South Carolina in the near future absent proactive measures to conserve forested lands along our rivers, marshes and creeks," said Tom Mullikin, state floodwater commission chairman. "While that alone will not prevent all future weather-related disasters in South Carolina, it is one of the most cost-effective and immediate methodologies we can employ to become more resilient to them."

Environmental nonprofit Ducks Unlimited plans to donate the land to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources within the next six months, with funding coming from an award the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, a grant from National Coastal Wetlands Conservation, contributions from the South Carolina Conservation Bank and a discount on the land purchase.

Though there is no set timeline for DNR to open the park to public access, Spokesperson Greg Lucas said it'd hopefully be by the end of 2022 if all goes according to plan.

Flooding and ways to not only mitigate its effects but protect homes from it has been a topic of conversation across the county for some time. Horry County Council is also currently considering tightening restrictions on building in flood zones, as 500 homes have been built in Special Flood Hazard Areas, an area that has a 26 percent chance of flooding in a 30-year span, since 2015.

Solving flooding altogether is a nearly impossible feat, according to Raleigh West with the state conservation bank, but River Oaks will be a step in the right direction to relieving some of its effects.

"Dealing with flooding is going to require all sorts of programs and efforts ... that are beyond the scope of this project, but one of the things we can do at least keep it from getting worse in the short term is to save forests and wetlands along the rivers," West said.

This land acquisition is part of a group of four other federally-funded conservation projects in the state that were awarded in February. The other projects, all awarded up to $1 million, include plots of land in Georgetown, Williamsburg, Jasper and Charleston counties.