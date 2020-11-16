Waccamaw, Little Pee Dee rivers remain in flood stages a week after heavy rains

Rainwater from storms earlier this month continue to filter out through Winyah Bay in Georgetown as cool, sunny fall weather comes to the greater Myrtle Beach area for the new week.

And some good news comes with that: current riverine flooding predictions for the Waccamaw River do not indicate a second, even higher crest in the coming weeks. Still, Horry and Marion counties remain under a flood warning as the rivers will likely remain in a minor to moderate flood stage for days to come, according to the National Weather Service.

First, a lot of rain fell locally during the first half of November. In North Myrtle Beach, the NWS recorded 5.34 inches of precipitation during the first 15 days of the month ,with the vast majority of the rain falling on Nov. 12. Typically, according to NWS climate information, the North Myrtle Beach area gets an average 3.04 inches in precipitation during the entire month of November.

And lots of rain leads to flooding, at least for the rivers that pass through Horry County.

The Waccamaw River is currently draining and heading out of the minor flood zone into the action warning phase. While the current depth of the river at Conway is 11.2 feet, it is expected to be back down to 10 feet by Friday, at the bottom of the action stage. The river crested at 11.59 feet on Saturday, putting this flood at the 97th highest Waccamaw River crest recorded by the NWS.

The Little Pee Dee River at Galivants Ferry just barely misses the major flood zone currently sitting at 11.38 feet deep, where it’ll remain for the coming days. Current predictions keep the river in the moderate flood level until at least Saturday with the crest coming on Wednesday at 11.8 feet. If this prediction holds, the crest will sit 28th on the historic crest list for the river.

While each flood is different, the flood stage predictions give residents a way to gauge the threat to their property. The action stage typically is a warning that river depth is higher than normal but usually doesn’t affect property directly.

An actual flood begins with the minor stage that is also more of a warning period but water can start to reach yards or roads during this phase. The moderate flood stage, however, is when buildings in areas near rivers could begin to see floodwaters reaching the foundation. Finally, major flooding is when significant damage can occur, especially in areas close to waterways or in low lying areas.

River flooding occurs as rain that falls further north along the watershed slowly raises the depth of a river over time. This differs from flash flooding that occurs when rapid rainfall pools up due to the ground and stormwater infrastructure being overwhelmed with water. Both types of flooding have caused property damage in the Pee Dee region of South Carolina.

The process of river flooding can lead to waterways cresting weeks after the initial rain event as water slowly moves downstream. But currently, the NWS is not expecting a significant second wave later in the month.

“Longer range projections are showing a crest around 11 feet next week on the Waccamaw at Conway. We expect to see a fall through about the 20th with a rise after that to that second crest by the middle of the week,” said Richard Neuherz, a hydrologist with the NWS.

As the water from last week, daytime high temperatures are not expected to exceed the mid-60s through Thursday with the low potentially dropping all the way down to 40 degrees at night. By Friday, however, the weather could return to the upper 60s during the day time.

Current forecasts predict sunny weather all weekend with no additional rain called for locally or further up the Waccamaw or Little Pee Dee watersheds.