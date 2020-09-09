Virtual learning opportunities grow as Horry, Georgetown county schools begin amid COVID

Don't let the trampoline, floor mats and foam pit fool you — Thomas Gymnastics at the Beach in Carolina Forest means business when virtual and e-learning classes begin this week.

"It'll feel more like a school day, just in a different environment," said Garrett Murray, business manager at Thomas Gymnastics. "We plan to try to implement some physical education throughout the day, so they can get a break away from the screens and be able to do some sort of activity like that."

Thomas Gymnastics has found a way to capitalize on the need for virtual learning spaces now that Horry County Schools announced it was starting the school year with a hybrid learning model.

"This is kind of new to everyone," Murray said. "Really what we've gotten from the South Carolina Department of Commerce is they're wanting the economy to get to where it was and to get as many people as they can to get back to work, so for facilities like ours being able to offer a service for working parents that don't have the ability to work from home, they've been encouraging us to provide this."

The cost for the program varies depending on how much time the student will be at the gym and the family's need. Murray said there are 100 spots for students and they're filling fast.

"When we first announced the program and announced that registration was opened for it, we were slammed right there in the beginning," Murray said. "We had registrations flooding in. The phone was ringing off the hook.

"Now that the schools have made their final decision, I think there were some families who were kind of waiting to see what that decision was going to be. Now that they've made that decision, really our phone has been ringing off the hook, emails have been coming in with lots of questions, and there have been a lot more registrations. So it is filling up pretty quickly. We have a few spots left."

Horry County Schools is not the only one in this area adjusting to virtual learning.

Georgetown County Schools began its school year completely online, and offered a new set of challenges for Clayton and Karen Stairs. The couple has three sons — Eli in 10th grade, Nate in 8th grade and Carter in 5th grade.

The three are going to the South Carolina Virtual Charter School, which is one of many virtual schools around the country that use the K-12 program.

"We are all facing the challenge of getting used to something that is unfamiliar, namely the computer systems being used by South Carolina Virtual Charter School," Clayton Stairs said. "With so many families choosing to go virtual this year, even K-12 schools have found that they are overwhelmed by the demand for their services."

Stairs said another challenge is the computers provided to the students, which is one computer for K-8th grades and one computer for 9th-12th grades.

"One of the biggest challenges has been to have a laptop computer for each of our sons so they can attend online classes and do assignments," he said. "Although we have received two loner computers ... they are not ideal because they are small and lacking in video quality. So, we have one that was given to us and another one that we purchased. We are planning to purchase another one when we can."

Stairs said another challenge has been not always knowing how to navigate through the programs the virtual school uses.

"Sometimes feeling like we are blindly progressing forward, we think there should be one person whose job it is to direct people who are starting out and answer questions along the way," Stairs said. "Without that, we have been asking everyone we can as our questions arise."

The couple said they look forward to their sons learning virtually in the safety of their own home.

"My wife has said that as their learning coach, she is looking forward to knowing all our sons’ assignments so she can make sure that they are getting everything done," Clayton Stairs said. "We agree that if we can help the boys stay on top of their work, they will have a very successful year."

And any assurance these days is more than welcome.

"We went into this not knowing much about virtual learning, so we are still getting our bearings," Stairs said. "Honestly, we would much rather have our children in school with other children their age and teachers in the room, but we will do what we can to keep our family and the community safe."

Even the S.C. Parks Department is bringing some of its lessons virtual.

Paul McCormack, director of the state parks department, said his department felt they had to adapt to the times in order to get their lessons to students.

"One of the things our staff has had to do is we can't do those in-person programs anymore," McCormack said. "This time of year, we would typically be booking fall field trips like crazy at a lot of our parks. Right now, schools are not doing field trips. So our staff who would typically be engaged in that is engaged in filming some of these programs and doing some of these activities online and providing some of these resources so that people can still have a parks experience remotely in the classroom or at your kitchen table, if you're a student taking classes at home."

And, reinvention is the name of the game for Thomas Gymnastics, as well.

Murray said one of the objectives of the new program is to create a system that will help families out who need to continue to work, and to make sure the work that students have due for the day is getting done properly.

"We're going to try to create a school-like day here on the days the kids don't go to school," Murray said. "The virtual learning program is really new to our whole entire industry. It's something we've had to adapt and create from scratch because nobody has really been in the situation we're all in."