VIDEO: New Myrtle Beach amusement park on track to open this spring

MYRTLE BEACH — A seven-attraction amusement park is planned to open this spring in Myrtle Beach, including a coaster that features a human hamster wheel — a ride touted by roller coaster enthusiasts as the most talked-about coaster of 2021.

New Jersey-based Funplex broke ground at the end of 2020 at 15th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard. Rides planned for the property include Hang Ten, Sunny Day, Up and Overboard, the Hook and Slice, and the Fun in the Sun, a family coaster has a 360 car that spins like a human hamster wheel. Amusement industry experts ThrillGeek called the ride “nuts” at the 2019 Global Association for the Attractions Industry Expo.

The Fun in the Sun was ranked No. 18 on The Orange County Register’s Top 21 for 2021 Best New Attractions for coaster enthusiasts. In December, the Register called it “the most talked-about new coaster of 2021.”

The Funplex will also sell food and beer.

Funplex has two properties in New Jersey and they have been exploring locations outside Jersey for years. Outside of a few outdoor rides at its Mount Laurel, N.J., location, the Myrtle Beach location will be its first outdoor park.

Funplex is fitting all seven full-sized attractions in what used to be a 100-space parking lot. Funplex has not announced whether it will be a pay-per-ride or an all-day wristband attraction.

An opening date has not been finalized.

Spring break this year for drive-from family markets is as early as March 29 (Wake County, N.C., Schools). The bulk of the larger school systems whose families visit Myrtle Beach during spring break are scheduled for April 2-11 (Mecklenburg County, N.C. and Richland County, S.C.)