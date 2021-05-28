Update: Myrtle Beach police: One in custody after shooting on first night of Black Bike Week

MYRTLE BEACH — Myrtle Beach police responded to shots fired at 11:40 Friday night, the first night of Black Bike Week.
The shots fired call came from 34th Avenue North and Kings Highway.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department has one person in custody in connection with the shooting. Charges were not filed against anyone as of 9 a.m. Saturday.
The victim is being treated for injuries sustained during the incident at a local hospital as of 9 a.m., according to police.
Engines revved into the night Friday as area police responded to plenty of nonviolent calls for service along the Grand Strand.
Crowds began forming at various places along the Strand, as police were called to break up bikers gathered at Myrtle Beach Mall in North Myrtle Beach, Senor Frogs at Broadway at the Beach, and Hardee’s along South Kings Highway.
It’s traditionally what has happened since the 23-mile loop was first introduced to Black Bike Week in 2015 — bikers and area visitors have found alternative places to gather as opposed to gathering on Ocean Boulevard and gridlocking traffic in the heart of the city’s tourist hub.
