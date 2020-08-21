Unemployment up for Georgetown, down for Horry in July versus June

Georgetown County saw a slight increase in the unemployment rate from June to July, while Horry County saw a slight decrease, according to figures released Friday by the state's Department of Employment and Workforce.

Georgetown County's unemployment rate was at 10.2 percent in July, which was up from 10.1 percent in June, according to data where seasonal jobs have not been removed. To put that in perspective, last July the unemployment rate for Georgetown County was 3.5 percent.

In Horry County, the unemployment rate for July was 11 percent, which was down from June's 11.4 percent, according to the report. Last year's rate for July was at 3.3 percent. Notably from the report, Horry County showed a reduction in its labor force by 2,103 jobs from July 2019 to July 2020.

South Carolina was the 14th fastest recovering state in the nation for the week beginning Aug. 10, according to WalletHub, a data collection and analysis company.

Statewide from July 2019 to July 2020, the Leisure and Hospitality industry took the largest hit while the construction industry was the least hit.

Initial claims for unemployment insurance in South Carolina for the week ending Aug. 15 rose by 1,334 claims to 7,255, according to the DEW.

Initial claims have dipped locally, with Horry County having less than 400 claims for the period ending Aug. 15, and Georgetown County having a little more than 100.

There are currently 16.3 million Americans unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in total, according to WalletHub.