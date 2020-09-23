Unemployment rates for Horry, Georgetown counties drop for August

August's unemployment numbers show both Horry and Georgetown counties have reached the 8 percent range, which is the best for each county during the summer of COVID-19.
Though employment figures have improved compared to June and July, they're still a far cry from August 2019 unemployment numbers in Horry and Georgetown, which were at 3.1 and 3.4 percent, respectively.
In Horry County, the unemployment rate for August was 8.2 percent, which was down from 11 percent in July and 11.4 percent in June, according to the monthly report released by the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce. Notably from the report, Horry County had 4,784 unemployed last August compared to 12,334 in August 2020.
In Georgetown County, the unemployment rate for August was 8 percent, which was lower than July's 10.2 percent rate and June 10.1 percent. To put that in perspective, last August the unemployment rate for Georgetown County was 3.4 percent.
Wes Clark, a professor of economics at Horry Georgetown Technical College, said workforce participation rates have bounced from 49.2 percent in August 2018, 50.1 percent in August 2019 and 47.1 percent in August 2020 in Horry County, based on estimates of the county's population on the SCDEW website.
"That is somewhere between 8,000-12,000 people no longer in our workforce," Clark said. "... though the (unemployment) number is coming down, it is not just people getting jobs, but also people leaving the workforce."
Initial claims for unemployment benefits in Horry County for the week ending Sept. 12 reached 299 — the third-highest in the state — as seasonal jobs start to taper off post-Labor Day.
This was a slight increase from the 273 initial claims filed by Horry County residents the week prior, according to figures released by SCDEW earlier this month.
Overall, South Carolina saw a decrease of initial claims by 830 to 4,283. A WalletHub survey found South Carolina as the second fastest recovering state in the nation when comparing those initial claims to the same time last year.
South Carolina unemployment insurance benefits run for a maximum of 20 weeks. If someone only uses part of those weeks on a claim and then goes back to work, their claim will deactivate after 14 days of no certification, according to the SCDEW.
Claimants have a benefit year and if they logged back in within that claim year, it would say “reactivate claim” and they could continue on that benefit year. If they logged in beyond that benefit year, it would say file new UI claim.
Available jobs throughout the state can be found at the SC Works website.
As for the future, Clark said normal seasonal job loss, business re-openings, the duration of local guidelines and the fact this is an election year makes the job market a bit uncertain.
"Hopefully businesses will be able to open and put some people back to work," Clark said. "This would push the unemployment rate down. My one fear... is for those businesses that will not make it to reopening."
Clark said other factors include the current local guidelines and "the adverse effect they are having on small businesses, making it harder for them to survive."
"If continued, not only are you going to see unemployment tick up, but tax revenue going down more and a loss of more overall income in the counties," Clark said. "And lastly, as an election year, uncertainty will be the norm until after all of the issues are over from the November election. As most economist will tell you, business and uncertainty are not a good mix."