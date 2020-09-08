Two new hospital projects proposed Tuesday for Myrtle Beach region

Two large medical companies in the Myrtle Beach region announced separate hospital projects Tuesday to bring nearly 400 new jobs to the area and more than $227 million in new construction.

Both projects — one from Conway Medical and another from Tidelands Health —will be built along S.C. 31. Tuesday's announcement comes just weeks after McLeod Health announced plans to build a four-story, $56 million hospital with 48 beds near its current outpatient buildings at International Drive and S.C. 31.

Bruce Bailey, president and CEO of Tidelands Health, said the hospital will file with the state a certificate of need this week to build a 36-bed, $77 million hospital in southern Horry County. If approved, it will be located at S.C. 31 and S.C. 707 in Socastee community.

"The population growth in this region that we serve is just really, really strong and seems to be continuing to grow rapidly, even through the COVID period, we've still seen a lot of people moving to the area and a lot of homes being built," Bailey told the Post and Courier. "We think this location south of (U.S.) 501 is going to be very accessible to folks who choose Tidelands Health. We think it's going to be a good location.

"That region south of (U.S.) 501, that's where we've been for a long time serving the community with our Waccamaw Community Hospital."

The new hospital will offer an emergency department, medical, surgical and critical care, four operating suites, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services and more. It will employ an estimated 140 professionals at opening, according to a press release announcing the plans.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control's 2020 Health Plan shows Horry County needs an additional 155 hospital beds to keep up with current growth.

Tidelands Health has more than 60 locations across the region, and more than 54 percent of the patients it sees annually are Horry County residents, according to the hospital. Tidelands Health Carolina Bays Hospital will be the second Tidelands Health hospital in Horry County. Tidelands Health Rehabilitation Hospital, an affiliate of Encompass Health, opened in Little River in 2019.

Conway Medical Center also filed a certificate of need to transfer 50 beds to a new hospital that, if approved, will be built on International Drive in Carolina Forest, hospital officials announced at a press conference Tuesday.

CMC Carolina Forest plans to offer women’s health services, surgical, emergency, cancer care, orthopedics and imaging.

“Better access to care is crucial for our rapidly growing communities, so we are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring our award-winning care and service to Carolina Forest," Bret Barr, president and chief executive officer of Conway Medical Center, said in a news release.

The new Conway hospital in Carolina Forest will cost about $150 million and will create more than 250 new jobs.

The state-of-the-art technologically advanced facility would include eight labor and delivery rooms, two C-section rooms, six ICU beds, three operating rooms, and a six-bay infusion center, according to the release. The beds would be transferred from CMC’s current 210-bed licensed capacity at its main campus in Conway. These beds are currently under-utilized at the main facility, and the transfer would allow CMC to properly align resources to meet the community’s growing health care needs.

“This new hospital facility in Carolina Forest would allow us to provide services like labor and delivery and minimally invasive surgical procedures closer to home for many Horry County residents,” said Dr. Paul Richardson, chief medical officer.

Hospital officials said if the certificate of need is approved and the project moves forward, the current timeline has construction finishing in late 2024.