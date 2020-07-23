You are the owner of this article.
Two more MIS-C cases reported, SC now has four total cases

Two more cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, MIS-C, were discovered and reported by the Department of Health and Environmental Center in South Carolina on Thursday.

MIS-C is a rare disease where various parts of a child’s body become inflamed and have symptoms including abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue and other symptoms. It has been recently associated with COVID-19.

Both of the children were under the age of 10 and from the Upstate region. There are now four known MIS-C cases in the state.

Today is also the first day state health officials used the new hospital occupancy-tracking system designed by the Trump administration. There are 1,700 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, while South Carolina also announced 1,538 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 49 deaths — bringing the state total cases to 76,315 and 1,294, respectively, since the pandemic began.

Georgetown County reported 16 new cases but no deaths, bringing the case total to 1,049. Horry County reported 80 cases and four deaths with their total at 97 deaths and 7,124 cases.

