Two dead after one-vehicle accident in Horry County

Two people are dead after a fatal car accident Saturday morning outside of Loris, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The SCHP said a 2012 Chevy Camaro was traveling south on SC-915 around 5:45 a.m. when the driver disregarded a stop sign and crossed SC-66.
The vehicle ran off the road to the right and struck a tree, according to troopers.
The driver died as a result of the wreck while the passenger was taken to a local hospital where they later died as well.
Authorities said neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing seatbelts.
The accident remains under investigation by the SCHP and the identities of the deceased will be released at a later time by the Horry County Coroner’s Office.