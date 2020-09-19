You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Two dead after one-vehicle accident in Horry County

  • Updated
police car

Two people are dead after a fatal car accident Saturday morning outside of Loris, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. 

The SCHP said a 2012 Chevy Camaro was traveling south on SC-915 around 5:45 a.m. when the driver disregarded a stop sign and crossed SC-66.

The vehicle ran off the road to the right and struck a tree, according to troopers.

The driver died as a result of the wreck while the passenger was taken to a local hospital where they later died as well.

Authorities said neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing seatbelts.

The accident remains under investigation by the SCHP and the identities of the deceased will be released at a later time by the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Follow Richard Caines on Twitter at @rickcaines

Tags

Richard Caines covers Courts in Horry and Georgetown County for the Post & Courier. He graduated from the Cronkite School at Arizona State University and is a huge Philadelphia sports fan.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News