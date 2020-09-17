Two chains in Myrtle Beach-area shopping centers close

JoS. A. Bank in Coastal Grand Mall and Johnny Rockets in Barefoot Landing have vacated their storefronts.
The Post and Courier reached out to both companies for confirmation, but neither has returned messages.
Barefoot Landing, a shopping, dining and entertainment center in North Myrtle Beach, is owned by Burroughs & Chapin. Burroughs & Chapin has said it does not comment on tenant matters.
Coastal Grand Mall is owned by Chattanooga, Tenn.-based CBL Properties. Jessica Kirkman, local marketing director for CBL, was out of the office Thursday and could not immediately be reached for comment.
A sign on JoS. A. Bank's door read: "This JoS. A. Bank location is now permanently closed. Please visit our nearest store location Men's Warehouse (843) 626-2849. You can also shop online at josbank.com."