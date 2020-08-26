Turbulent 2020 won’t deter Myrtle Beach airport from expanding to new markets

MYRTLE BEACH — The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce is anticipating a 20 percent decrease in total visitors who flew to Myrtle Beach this year as airport officials navigate pitching the area for additional 2021 flights.

2020 was set to be a year where the airport expanded into markets like Knoxville, Tenn., and Elmira, N.Y. But when COVID-19 hit, travel to Myrtle Beach International Airport dwindled in March and then one of its largest carriers, Spirit Airlines, canceled all flights in and out of Myrtle Beach for the month of April.

“In general, tourism in Myrtle Beach has a $7 billion economic impact on our community,” said Karen Riordan, president & CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. “We are primarily a drive-to destination. In 2019, a small percentage of visitors — 1.3 million of the 20.6 million total visitors to the Grand Strand — flew into our destination. With the reduction in flights due to the pandemic, we anticipate a 20 percent decrease in visitors flying into our destination this year.”

Ryan Betcher, spokesman for the Myrtle Beach airport, said the future introduction of air service to new markets and increased capacity at MYR will entirely depend on demand by the traveling public for air travel to and from the region.

“Overall, MYR is in a great position moving forward,” Betcher said. “People from around the country are eager to vacation and are looking for destinations with outdoor activities, including the beach. The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce has been working closely with local businesses to make the Grand Strand safe for both visitors and residents.”

Betcher was referring to all airlines serving MYR requiring passengers to wear face coverings throughout the duration of the flight and all passengers and employees must wear face coverings when in the MYR terminal building. The chamber has also launched “The Greater Grand Strand Promise” with the likes of celebrity Vanna White and golfer Charlie Rymer delivering video messages about the importance of visiting the greater Grand Strand area responsibly.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Betcher said pitching future destinations will continue to depend on historical data from the airport.

“The pandemic has drastically changed the travel industry as a whole,” he said. “The MYR airport team is committed to maintaining continuous dialogue with our airline partners to promote the strength and resilience of our community.

“Going forward, the airport team will continue to use visitation data from previous years to support increased air service to the region. The Grand Strand and surrounding communities continue to be one of the fastest growing regions in the country and the MYR airport team is optimistic that this trend will continue post-pandemic.”

Riordan said the chamber supports the airport’s efforts to add air service to ensure the area’s visitors have easy access to Myrtle Beach.

“We routinely market our destination in those regions where MYR has non-stop flights and we work closely with airport staff and airline planners to present research-based marketing services in an effort to secure new non-stop service and grow capacity on existing routes,” Riordan said.

“Due to the pandemic, airlines have reduced the number of flights as well as some markets, so we have adjusted our promotion accordingly. We continue working with the airlines on marketing programs to help build back demand.”