Tripadvisor reports Myrtle Beach as one of top 5 fall travel destinations

Myrtle Beach was named the 5th most popular fall 2020 travel destination, according to a Tripadvisor study.

The study looked at top U.S. Destinations for fall 2020, based on year-over-year growth for domestic hotel bookings, according to the report. Key Largo, Fla., Key West, Fla., Atlantic City, N.J., and St. Pete Beach, Fla., round out the top four.

Just The Facts Other findings include: • Travelers are more budget conscious: Domestic travelers across the globe are searching for hotel stays less expensive than last year. • While more travelers are viewing luxurious resorts and all-inclusive properties, campgrounds and farmhouses are recovering the fastest year on year. • Traveling with your pet is an amenity with promising signs of recovery, and supporting the outdoor trend, hiking is recovering faster than any other amenities offered by hotels across the world year on year. • Accommodation style: While hotels make up the majority of interest due to size, Bed & Breakfasts have shown continuously stronger recovery year-over-year. Quaint, romantic and charming hotel properties over-index in the U.S. - Source: Tripadviser

The study defined fall from Sept. 1 through Nov. 30.

"Among all of the disruption and restrictions this year, 76 percent of U.S. travelers continue to say that travel is important to them, even if they can't experience the world like they used to," said Christopher Hsi, consumer market research lead analyst for Tripadvisor in a prepared statement. "The pandemic has forced travelers to be creative and explore new destinations in ways they may not have considered previously. This fall, we're seeing a rise in destinations where travelers can relax and rejuvenate, as opposed to the busy hustle and bustle of popular cities."

The study showed domestic travelers are more keen to visit beach destinations, and are less interested in central city getaways, and 61 percent of U.S. travelers are more likely to consider outdoor or nature trips.

Other findings from the report include travelers are looking for short getaways with 55 percent of fall travelers booking 2-5 night stays, and 36 percent booking short one-night stays. Fall travelers are booking more near-term trips, often less than a week in advance, the report showed.

Those two key findings resonate with the Myrtle Beach market as more than 70 percent of Grand Strand visitors drive to Myrtle Beach and reservations are typically made the week of the trip, usually based on weather, area hospitality experts said.