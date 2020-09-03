Traveling to Myrtle Beach for Labor Day? A look at current mask requirements

With no statewide mask ordinance in South Carolina, travelers to the Myrtle Beach area and local residents face a variety of masks requirements depending on which county and city they’re in.

During the month of July, local governments across the region approved emergency ordinances requiring masks in many public spaces. When these ordinances were approved, Horry County was seeing more than 100 new cases daily. Now, with the ordinances in plans, the new daily totals for the area are well below 50 new cases.

“This new data shows us what we already knew, wearing face masks works,” said Dr. Linda Bell, S.C. State Epidemiologist. “We’re strongly supportive of these local leaders’ initiatives that are centered on protecting the health and wellbeing of their communities.”

Typically, regardless of which government enacted them, these general ordinances require masks in restaurants and retail stores while indoors. Most exemptions include while outdoors, eating, for religious or health reasons, small children or while in private spaces.

State law mandates all emergency ordinances like the mask mandates expire after 60 days unless extended by the governing council. This is why many local governments were required to renew their mask ordinances over the last several weeks. So far, all governments in Horry and Georgetown counties have renewed their original ordinances.

Governing councils can end their respective ordinances at any time within the 60 day period.

A notable exception is the Town of Surfside Beach never had a mask mandate, instead simply encouraging residents to wear one, but is surrounded by areas with such requirements.

Since reviewing municipal code is likely not a part of Labor Day vacation planning, the Post & Courier offers this breakdown of local mask ordinances in the area.

Cities

Myrtle Beach

Originally approved: July 2, 2020

Last renewal: Sept 3, 2020

Expiration: Sept. 30, 2020

Provisions: In July, with the blessing of city council, the city manager issued a mask executive order that would last through the Labor Day holiday. The ordinance requires face coverings worn by all people over the age of 10 while in retail businesses and restaurants. Masks are also required in hotel room public spaces. Exemptions include while outdoors or in private spaces.

North Myrtle Beach

Originally approved: June 30, 2020

Last renewal: Aug. 31, 2020

Expiration: Oct. 30, 2020

Provisions: Masks are required inside retail and personal service businesses unless a mask would interfere with services. Masks are not required in restaurants for customers but employees must wear them. The ordinance specifically does not apply to accommodations or hotels.

Georgetown City

Originally approved: July 3, 2020

Last renewal: Aug. 27, 2020

Expiration: Oct. 26, 2020

Provisions: Masks are required in retail and restaurants by both customers over the age of 10 and employees. Exceptions include while outdoors, eating, religious and health exceptions, in a private space or if a mask interferes with services.

Conway

Originally Approved: July, 6 2020

Last renewal: Aug. 17, 2020

Expiration: Oct. 16, 2020

Provisions: Conway’s mask ordinance requires face coverings indoors at retail businesses and restaurants. Employees are also required to wear masks. Notably, masks are required for children over the age of 5. Exemptions include while outdoors, if masks interfere with activity and for religious beliefs or other health issues.

Counties

Horry County

Originally approved: July 3, 2020

Last renewal: Sept. 1, 2020

Expiration: Oct. 31, 2020

Provisions: Masks are required indoors at retail businesses by employees and customers. The same regulations do not apply to restaurants. Employees at restaurants must wear a mask.

Possible update: Horry County could revisit the mask ordinance again after a contentious vote on Tuesday that resulted in the mandate being renewed. Earlier this week, the mask ordinance was on the consent agenda, a group vote all done at once without a discussion on any individual ordinance. Some council members wanted to debate the ordinance’s validity, but a majority of council voted to not open up the mask ordinance for discussion citing the scientific recommendations from public health officials. County Council Chair Johnny Gardner said in a Wednesday Facebook post he would put a debate of the ordinance on an upcoming meeting agenda.

Georgetown County