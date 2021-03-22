Traffic in Myrtle Beach isn't what it used to be — and it might get worse before better

HORRY COUNTY — When I was a little girl riding in the backseat of my mother’s minivan, driving from Pawleys Island to Myrtle Beach was a fairly easy drive — especially in the offseason.

We knew the traffic was getting ready to rev up for the season when it was time for Memorial Day weekend.

When the COVID-19 shutdown happened in Spring 2020 and many folks were not out and about, I thought, “Wow, this is what the roads looked like growing up here in the winter time — less than a dozen vehicles in sight driving around me.”

But I believe we all now know, those days of hardly any stop-and-go are long gone.

It takes us closer to 40 minutes to drive from Myrtle Beach to the south end of the Grand Strand as opposed to the roughly 30 minutes it took about a decade ago.

The growth of the area is happening before our eyes, and with that growth means many projects need to be planned for and re-examined before we are bumper-to-bumper with an unnecessarily frustrating commute. Roads are one of those projects.

We have recently reported updates on widening projects along U.S. 501 and Carolina Forest Boulevard — one of the busiest areas of the county.

Construction is underway or will soon start on two projects between Conway and Carolina Forest on U.S. 501. These projects are expected to be complete by 2023.

By July, construction is expected to be complete on Carolina Forest Boulevard.

We’ve also recently received multiple traffic and roads complaints, specifically about traveling from International Drive to U.S. 17 North, traffic turning left on S.C. 707 at the intersection of Old Kings Highway at S.C. 707 and traffic using Prince Creek Parkway as a shortcut to avoid U.S. 17 North.

Us locals have our shortcuts we keep hush-hush when scooting around town. But what happens when those hush-hush routes become just as busy as U.S. 501?

As new developments are built, it will no longer just be highways 17 and 501 that are crowded, but also side and back roads.

Horry County Engineer Andrew Markunas said generally speaking, any improvements to existing roads and intersections that are recommended by an approved traffic study are required to be included in the construction plans and installed with the phase of the development that generated the need for the improvements.

"Horry County’s Land Development Regulations require a traffic study to be completed for mid to large-size major residential subdivisions and commercial developments during county staff review, which is prior to construction plan approval," Markunas said. "Most mid-sized projects are typically required to examine the need for turn lanes on existing roads at the new entrances to their development, and larger proposed developments may also need to look at improvements to off-site intersections and roads that will be heavily used by new traffic generated by the development."

It’s a fact — more traffic means more wrecks, longer commutes and more needs to repair potholes and damaged roads that are heavily traveled on. This is something county and state officials are going to have to address as the area continues to grow by the years.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation keeps records of average daily traffic on roads throughout the state. The latest data is from 2019, stating U.S. 501 from S.C. 31 to U.S. 17 Bypass is the most traveled road in a single day in Horry County, with more than 60,000 vehicles per day. Following 501 is North Kings Highway to Lake Arrowhead Road, stating more than 59,000 vehicles traveled that route daily on average.

If I could leave you with any piece of advice — from a local, and until more road projects can help mitigate bad traffic — it would be to remain alert, be patient and don’t let someone cutting you off while driving cause you to be quick to become angry.

Does your regular route or areas around your neighborhood have particularly bad traffic? I want to hear from you. Reach out to me at hstrong@postandcourier.com or 843-277-4687.