Traffic and possibly impact fees to face new development at Myrtle Beach Speedway property

MYRTLE BEACH — From just about every angle, Johnny Vaught has experienced the Myrtle Beach Speedway.

Growing up on S.C. 90, he could hear the engines revving around the track. He’s been in the stands to see the late-great Fireball Roberts race at the speedway. He has even road tested a Honda and brought out his Mustang on the track.

He’s even experienced the traffic outside the track on a Saturday night back when there was no traffic light that guided race attendees onto a then-single-lane U.S. 501.

“You’d sit there for an hour to let all the cars come out of the speedway,” Vaught said. “When you’d come out of the speedway, it just basically T-eed at (U.S.) 501. They’d have to have cops out there directing traffic to let people out of the speedway. There was no light.”

Now that the lights have dimmed on the speedway and a new development is on its way there, vehicle traffic on U.S. 501 and impact fees on the property developer will soon be the topics of conversation about the legendary piece of property.

Horry County Council approved the second reading of rezoning the property that changes its use from highway commercial to a multi-residential planned development.

"It's going to be a mix of commercial out toward (U.S.) 501," said Vaught, who now serves as a county councilman. "The speedway is obviously going to have to be leveled, and then there's gonna be a mix of mainly single-family homes and a little bit of multi-family homes."

"I think it's going to make a nice little development."

Robert J. Lutz, owner of the speedway, is getting the property rezoned by a company registered in his name in North Carolina called Shark Investments LLC, based in Concord.

Multiple attempts to reach Lutz at the speedway property and at the number listed for Shark Investments have not been successful.

An estimated $50 million will be used to ease traffic on U.S. 501.

Nearly every intersection on U.S. 501 from S.C. 31 to Red Hill will be redesigned, according to RIDE III plans. There will be a single-lane, frontage road that's going to connect at Postal Way to Waccamaw Pines Boulevard on the northeast side of 501 and from Legends Golf Course to Singleton Ridge Road.

"Every one of those intersections, like the one there at Waccamaw Pines where it comes out by the speedway... that whole intersection and light will be redesigned," Vaught said.

He said the timing of the widening project completion will hopefully coincide with the development of the speedway property.

"We were at the stage where Myrtle Beach Speedway closing and the development could be designed into our 501 plan," Vaught said. "These things take awhile for design and permitting.

"501 has had the designing and has had the permitting and the redesigning of all the intersections before it can actually start being built. So that time lag in there has allowed us to work the speedway property into the design of that intersection there."

Another issue the property may face is impact fees. Horry County approved the first reading of an impact fee ordinance earlier this year after county voters overwhelmingly supported the idea last fall.

The county has been reviewing the plan through the pandemic to see if it was doable in these economic times.

Some single-family homes could see impact fees reach a little more than $4,800. County officials have estimated that an impact fee could bring in as much as $27 million annually.

“I’m hopeful that we’ll be able to come to some resolution on that,” said County Councilman Dennis DiSabato. “One of the issues that’s being debated in the impact fee ordinance is when it is imposed, and we might tie the imposition of it to the certificate of occupancy. So even if the zoning is voted up or down before the passage of the impact fee ordinance, every home built that’s issued a (certificate of occupancy), every owner will be responsible for an impact fee.”