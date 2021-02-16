Tornado kills 3, injures 10 in south Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY — At least three people died and 10 were injured after an overnight tornado viscously swept through the Seaside area in the southern part of Brunswick County.
The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office said there is "devastating damage" to many homes, especially in the Ocean Ridge Plantation area.
Highway 17 northbound is closed from Thomasboro Road to Ocean Isle Beach because of downed power lines, according to the sheriff's office, and traffic is being rerouted.
Multiple fire and law enforcement personnel remain on scene to assess damage and clear debris, the sheriff's office reports.
The tornado comes after severe weather has impacted the region, bringing rain and storms.