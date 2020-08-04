Three Myrtle Beach area golf courses make Golfweek's US top 100 list

Three Myrtle Beach area golf courses have been presented with a high honor.

On July 31, Golfweek Magazine announced that Dunes Golf & Beach Club in Myrtle Beach (No. 50), Caledonia Golf & Fish Club (No. 62) and True Blue Golf Club (No. 95), in Pawleys Island, were named to the “Top 100 Best Courses You Can Play in the U.S.” list.

“For decades, we’ve been in the rankings in all the magazines, and we should be there,” said Dennis Nicholl, Dunes Golf & Beach Club Professional Golf Association head golf professional. “We’ve varied from the high 30s to the 70s. I’m a little shocked we’re not in the top 100 in classic courses; we’re 133. Those are built before 1960. But it’s an honor to be in the top 200. It’s been a lot of work and we’re constantly improving. With the other courses that are around here, it’s pretty impressive.”

Bob Seganti, general manager of both Caledonia Golf & Fish Club and True Blue Golf Club, was also happy to make the list.

“We’re excited to be a part of it,” Seganti said. “We’ve been part of it in the past. It’s quite a feather in our cap. It’s a credit on ownership, maintenance and Mike Strantz (designed both courses) who passed away in the last couple years. I’m humbled and excited, and I’m excited for the Dunes Club.”

Along with being ranked nationally, all three courses were also ranked in Golfweek’s “Best Courses You Can Play” ranking for South Carolina, along with several others in the Myrtle Beach area. Joining the Dunes Club (No. 3), Caledonia (No. 5) and True Blue (No. 6) on the list of the state’s best are Tidewater Golf Club (No. 7), Heritage Club (No. 8), Moorland at Legends Resort (No. 11), Dye Course at Barefoot Resort (No. 12), King’s North at Myrtle Beach National (No. 13) and TPC Myrtle Beach (No. 14).

“It’s a pleasure to be on there,” Nicholl said. “It’s us and then May River (in Hilton Head at No. 4). Then Kiawah Ocean (on Kiawah Island) and Sea Pines (in Hilton Head) are ahead of us. Those two get most of the credit because of the PGA Tour. (The list) says a lot to Myrtle Beach golf as well.”

Seganti also appreciated the nod.

“We’re grateful,” he said. “Since Caledonia opened in 1994, it’s been on every list every year for every major recognition. (The list) has roughly been in that order for the last several years. When it comes to rankings, there’s a point system with raters. They have a scoring system, and they come and play and rank your course. It’s not an award that’s just given to you or that you can pay for. It’s one of the most objective rankings there is.”

Nicholls noted just how close the ranking system is.

“With a .05 difference in rating, you can jump 15 spots on the list,” he said. “With all the courses that are around at that level, it’s difficult to rank them. I’m happy to be on the rankings.”