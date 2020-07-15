Three Horry County politicians survived coronavirus and now plan to donate plasma together

Three Horry County politicians were among the thousands who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in South Carolina over the last couple months.

Now, Solicitor Jimmy Richardson, Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy and Congressman Tom Rice are planning a blood drive to get plasma from COVID-19 survivors that could help others fight the virus.

And the public support has already exceeded their expectations.

Once the drive was announced earlier this week, the event quickly exceeded capacity, far surpassing what the planners had in mind.

“We were hoping to have 10 or 15 people show up. Now we have over 60,” Rice said.

The blood and plasma drive will be held 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at 2411 N. Oak Street in Myrtle Beach. Blood will be collected by the Blood Connection and will go directly to helping folks in the Grand Strand.

Founded in Greenville, the Blood Connection provides blood and plasma donations to local hospitals such as Horry County's McLeod Hospitals.

Those who recovered from the coronavirus can have the antibodies used to fight off COVID-19 still in their blood. The Mayo Clinic said the antibodies may be helpful in fighting the virus, but having them does not mean you’re totally immune.

The Federal Drug Administration’s website asks people who have been COVID-19 clean for two weeks to consider donating plasma. It is unclear exactly how effective donated plasma with antibodies is in fighting the coronavirus, but researchers across the country are putting it to the test.

Richardson plans to donate plasma to the fight. While his symptoms were mild, he wants to do his part in helping those who are fighting for their lives in hospitals. He sees donating plasma as a part of that, but he encouraged others to follow public health recommendations.

“This is not a hoax. If you can avoid getting it through wearing a mask and socially distancing, do it,” Richardson said.

Rice said he has never given plasma before but he isn’t too worried about it. He hopes it helps those who need it get through this virus.

“I’ve never had any one ask for my plasma, but I think everyone is excited for it now,” the congressman said.

While tomorrow’s event is full, Rice hopes others who have recovered from the virus will reach out to the Blood Connection to set up future plasma donations. Upcoming drives can be found on the Connection’s website.

In addition, the American Red Cross has blood donation events across the region, including a permanent donation site near the Carolina Forest Kroger. The Red Cross asks that appointments are scheduled in advance, and those donating are required to bring proof of testing positive.

For plasma donors, an appointment can be made with the Blood Connection by calling 864-751-1168, or text PLASMA 70547.