Three charged in connection with 2018 father-and-son slayingr near Conway

  • Updated

CONWAY — Three people were arrested Monday in connection with a 2018 murder of a father and son outside of Conway.

Randy Grainger, 53, of Loris, and Samantha Rabon, 35, of Aynor, were both charged with two counts of murder.

Teresa Martin, 54, of Conway, was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony. Additionally, Grainger was charged with arson, third degree, and the use of a vehicle without permission with intent to deprive.

According to a police report, in August 2018, officers were sent to a home off S.C. Highway 19 for an attempt to locate/welfare check. The officers found two deceased males on the property and a homicide investigation was launched.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office later identified the victims as Robert Marion Jr., 59, and Robbie Stetson Ford, 25. Both had been shot to death.

A press release said the arrests came after “scientific evidence provided HCPD with a lead in the investigation and was confirmed through DNA.”

The HCPD served multiple search warrants in the case and was able to arrest all three suspects. They are being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Richard Caines covers Courts in Horry and Georgetown County for the Post & Courier. He graduated from the Cronkite School at Arizona State University and is a huge Philadelphia sports fan.

