This year, Myrtle Beach will give the chamber its $1.5M in A-Tax money, but with terms

MYRTLE BEACH — The city of Myrtle Beach is looking to define just how the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce can spend the more than $1.5 million it will give the chamber this year.

Traditionally, the city has not defined, on paper, how the money should be spent, but Councilman John Krajc made a motion at a recent council meeting to table the vote on issuing the money. Krajc said July 13 he couldn't go into detail about what specifically the city is looking to designate the money to do.

"We are working out some details of a written agreement with the chamber in regards to the relationship and spending the money," Krajc said. "It's just talking about specifically how the money is going to be spent."

The Accommodations Tax portion of the agreement should be coming up at the city's July 27 meeting.

Karen Riordan, CEO and president of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, declined to comment on the talks because of the confidentiality of a closed session meeting.

Scott Slatton, director of advocacy and communications for the Municipal Association of South Carolina, said he has no direct knowledge of the city and Myrtle Beach chamber situation, but speaking generally, it's good for governments to have agreements spelled out in a contract.

"It is not unusual for a city to lay out the terms and the obligations of each party in different contracts," Slatton said. "How specific those terms are will depend on each separate jurisdiction.

"Call it a contract, call it an agreement, the expectations and the deliverables for each of the entities should be put on paper so that each party can hold the other accountable if they don't do what they said they're going to do. We would encourage cities to do that and hope that they all do that with their (Destination Marketing Organization)s."

By state statute, the city designates the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce as the organization to manage and direct the expenditure of tourism and promotion funds for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

State law also says the funds received by a municipality collecting more than $50,000 must be allocated a certain way. The first $25,000 must be allocated to the general fund, 5 percent of the balance must be allocated to the general fund, and 30 percent of the balance for advertising and promotion of tourism to develop and increase tourist attendance through the generation of publicity.

Law also states that 65 percent will go to the city for tourism-related expenses.

The Myrtle Beach chamber advocated in 2018 for the state policy change that allows half of the A-Tax allocation amount to be used for the city’s law enforcement efforts.

"... We understand public safety is a top priority for our residents, visitors and businesses," Riordan said in an email.

In 2018, the city provided $2.3 million in Accommodations Tax funding amounts to the chamber for tourism marketing and promotion. That total dropped to $1.5 million in 2019 after the law enforcement proviso. A drop in tourism led to $1.08 million in A-Tax funding in 2020.