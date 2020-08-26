'This man has destroyed my family': Bond denied for man accused of killing father, stepdaughter

Bond was denied Wednesday morning for the Moncks Corner man charged in connection to a double murder and attempted murder following a vehicle crash in Georgetown County this week.

Family members of victims Charles Wall and Laura Anderson addressed the court, saying suspect Ty Sheem Ha Sheem Walters III, 23, destroyed their lives.

"He has taken two of my best friends," said Kimberly Wall, husband of Wall and mother of Anderson. "I have other family and I'm just scared for all of us. He has destroyed my life. I don't want him to get out."

Wall, 45, and Anderson, 21, both of Andrews, were killed in the shooting on U.S. 521 in the Andrews area. A third victim, Paul McConnell, was shot and is still hospitalized, prosecutors said.

Walters is charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Adam Anderson, Anderson's father, said to the courtroom Wednesday that his daughter was his rock.

"This man has destroyed my family," he said.

Walters made his first appearance in court Wednesday after the Monday evening shooting. He will appear in circuit court at a later date.

Deputies apprehended Walters around 6:30 p.m. Monday after a foot chase when he fled near the Kent Road area, said Jason Lesley, spokesperson for Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. Walters is accused of shooting three people after a two-vehicle collision on U.S. 521, authorities said.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found “multiple people” with gunshot wounds during an altercation that resulted after a vehicle crash, authorities said.