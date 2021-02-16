The rise of the Independent Republic: A place to grow, a place to stay

HORRY COUNTY — Right as I least expected it — while cleaning out my grandparents’ farm house Saturday — I found a book with all the data from the 1880 census in Horry County.

It was just sitting on top of a box full of my grandpa’s tobacco farming documents — I’d never seen it before. It was a particular surprise since we were working on a census story.

The book was published in 1970 by the Horry County Historical Society, and appears to be “publication No. 1.” Presidents of the society at the time were C.B. Berry, Lacy K. Hucks, C. Foster Smith and E. Allison Farlow. The book was dedicated to the memory of folks including Ernest E. Richardson, Mrs. D. S. Nye, Sr., the Spain family, and the list continues on.

These are a few of the last names that still hold strong in Horry County today.

As I flip through the book, I read the list of townships at the time: from Bayboro to Dog Bluff to Galivants Ferry to Simpson’s Creek to Socastee and, of course, Conwayboro. In 1880, the thought of Myrtle Beach as a town or city was likely nonexistent.

My grandpa’s family, the Brutons, settled down in the township of Bucks, right off U.S. 378. And the land has been in the family since the 1880s.

Reading further, I learned Laura Janette Quattlebaum of the historical society found her grandfather Colonel Cephas Perry Quattlebaum’s papers of the census, and some of the names were in his handwriting. She later learned the data had never been printed.

Last week, my colleague Tyler Fleming and I began diving into past census data from Myrtle Beach and Horry County, also proudly known as the Independent Republic, as we prepare to receive the 2020 data, hopefully soon. We looked at how many folks were here in 1800, and less than 2,000 people lived in Horry County. We also looked forward to what’s next as our county’s population is expected to double by 2040.

It has always been a joke in the newsroom that Horry County and Myrtle Beach provide.

And by provide, I mean you never know what story is going to pop up on any given day — often it’s something movie writers couldn’t even make up.

In all seriousness, Horry County has always provided. It has provided jobs for the turpentine industry, land for tobacco to be farmed and in its most recent history, a place for tourists to visit. But it has also been a place where people were enslaved and were forced to work on those tobacco farms and in other jobs as house servants.

The 1880 census in Horry County states there were a total of 15,574 people and by 1890 there were about 19,256 residents. The 1870 census figure — 10,721 — was likely inaccurate due to the “chaotic conditions” after the Civil War, the book states.

Since then, many things have changed, while some have stayed the same. Myrtle Beach has become a thriving city full of tourism and plenty of golf, yet most of the county government’s business is still centered in Conway. And the population has grown to more than 350,000 people.

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, to look forward to where we are going as a county, it’s important to look back.

I’m very thankful to have found that 1880 census book to really put the past into perspective — because the population appears to continuously be rising in Horry County.

If the census book proves anything, it’s that many of the names are familiar today — people and families are sticking around.

Horry County must’ve provided something just right to make us stay.