'The right thing to do': Impact fees need final vote to be implemented throughout Horry

CONWAY — With over 70 percent of Horry County residents in favor of impact fees, residents would think the choice to implement them would be easy, but councilmembers had quite a few questions during the June 15 meeting.

Impact fees are an additional one-time charge to new residential, commercial or hotel developments. Per South Carolina law, the money collected for them has to be used to benefit the community that paid for them and be used within three years of collection.

Horry County Council is still trying to decide how they want to implement the fees. As the county can either implement a variety of fees for different services or one service at a time.

During county council's next meeting July 13, councilmembers will need to decide between implementing all the fees — parks and recreation, public safety, transportation, solid waste and stormwater — or just transportation.

The reason for this deliberation comes down to money. Councilmembers are concerned of the affect impact fees will have on residential and business developments.

Councilmember Harold Worley, who is strongly in favor of impact fees, said the county has been discussing the fees for more than 15 years and "either you're for impact fees or you're not."

"I'm just not for $5,000 on small businesses, or an entrepreneur," Councilmember Cam Crawford said to Worley. "And also, we're not talking about just developers, there's so many other industries tied to it. How is this gonna affect drywallers, how's it gonna affect plumbers, electricians — it's not just developers that we're talking about."

This is how the proposed impact fees breakdown

The numbers for stormwater are based on where residents live throughout the county and what stormwater system they use.

For single-family households, this is how the numbers breakdown: Carolina Coastal Sampit $128, Coastal Carolina $1,807, Lumber $156, Waccamaw $1,179 and Little Pee Dee $1,207.

And for multi-family households this is how the numbers breakdown: Carolina Coastal Sampit $0, Costal Carolina $378, Lumber $0, Waccamaw $194 and Little Pee Dee $0.

The numbers vary for non-residential units and are based on square footage.

When an impact fee would have to be paid was a question raised by developers during the June 10 workshop. Many of the county's developers, like G3 Engineering Director of Business Development Felix Pitts, proposed the county to put the cost onto homeowners.

But county staff, during the June 15 council meeting, explained it would be best to charge the fee during the building permit process.

"It gets complicated the more you push it off," Planning Director David Jordan said explaining the impact fee collection process.

Scott Slatton, director of advocacy and communications for the Municipal Association of South Carolina, said while developers normally pay the upfront cost it doesn't mean residents wouldn’t pay the cost in the end as developers can then raise the price of their homes to balance the cost.

Impact fees will take effect immediately, if the ordinance passes its third reading July 13.

While Horry County residents will have to wait until the next council meeting for public input, residents made it clear, they want impact fees during a June 10 impact fee workshop.

"One of the things that we've really been propelling council to do is to vote in favor of the impact fees, 70 percent of the constituents in your district voted to support impact fees," Horry County Rising founder April O'Leary said.

Impact fees would help mitigate future flooding by increase infrastructure to the county's stormwater infrastructure, which, according to O'Leary, was designed about 80 to 100 years ago.

And Worley agrees with residents.

"If Jesus Christ was on this Earth right now I don't believe you could get 70 percent to vote for him," Worley said. "Not in this day in time, so what I'm saying to you is the majority of people out there — the God-fearing tax payers, the voters — they understand what we are talking about and they want this done. And it's the right thing to do."