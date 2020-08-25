The Carolina Opry announces opening date for 35th season

MYRTLE BEACH — The Carolina Opry, Myrtle Beach's original live music theater, will open Sept. 4 for its 35th season, the company announced Tuesday.

The theater has been shuttered for six months in accordance with state regulations during the coronavirus pandemic. Attendees will be required to wear masks and seating will be limited for the shows, which are slated to run until Oct. 26.

“It’s not what we expected our 35th anniversary season to look like,” said theater owner Calvin Gilmore in a press release. “We have missed our fans, the music, and each other. We are ready to take the stage.”

The Carolina Opry and Time Warp shows will run on a rotating basis. The Carolina Opry Christmas Special will begin on Nov. 2, as originally scheduled, according to the release.