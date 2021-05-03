The Beach Boys are coming to North Myrtle Beach this fall

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — They are coming around, the Beach Boys that is.

The iconic group will be making waves on October 2, at the the Alabama Theatre Barefoot Landing from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Beach Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards. They were also awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2001 Grammys.

For those who might not be able to make the North Myrtle Beach show, it won't be the only opportunity to see Mike Love and the rest of the group. They are slated to play a show in Charleston on October 3 at the Gaillard Center.

The Beach Boys were in South Carolina in December of 2018, where they played at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

Before that stop, Love talked on the phone with The Post and Courier, discussing his longtime copyright battles with cousin Wilson, his trip to India with The Beatles to participate in transcendental meditation and his memories of singing Christmas carols around the neighborhood he grew up in.

“It’s kind of how The Beach Boys started,” Love said of singing carols in addition to doo-wop tracks and songs by The Everly Brothers with his cousins and family.

Love owns the rights to The Beach Boys moniker, in addition to 35 songs and royalties he’s sued over since the early 1990s.

The current Beach Boys tour kicks off May 13 in Orlando, Fla., and includes 50 days through April 2022.

Anyone interested in attending the show can purchase tickets here. Tickets are currently ranging from $64.99 to $84.99.

Kalyn Over contributed to this article.