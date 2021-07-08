Surfside Beach native promoted to Lieutenant Colonel of SC Highway Patrol

SURFSIDE BEACH — A Surfside Beach native was recently promoted to Lieutenant Colonial of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

John Travis Manley will oversee the field majors and Troop Operations in his new role as Deputy Commander of Operations for the organization.

Promoted on June 29, Manley previously was in the position of Major in Field Operations, and before that, he was Commander of Troop One (Columbia) and previously Troop Six (Charleston).

“Lieutenant Colonel Manley has invested 30 years and his entire career in serving the South Carolina Highway Patrol,” SCHP Col. Chris Williamson said in a press release. “He has excelled in managing field operations as well as in an administrative capacity, where he has done an outstanding job of overseeing the agency’s transition to SmartCOP, which is our new Field Base Reporting and Records Management software."

Manley began his law enforcement career in Berkeley County in 1991, transferring to Horry County in Troop Five in 1994. In 2005, he was promoted to corporal for Troop Seven in Orangeburg.

He later was promoted to sergeant in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties in 2008 and then to First Sergeant in Aiken in 2010. In 2013, he was promoted to Lieutenant in Troop Six and then to Captain of Troop Six a year later.

He was transferred to Troop One as Captain in 2018 and, most recently, was promoted to Major in Field Operations in June 2019.

Manley and his wife, Jennifer, live in Gilbert. They have three sons: Damon, 26; Rylan, 18; and Holliston, 10.