Surfside Beach administrator Dennis Pieper announces resignation

Surfside Beach’s Town Administrator Dennis Pieper will retire next month after two years in the position.
Pieper was hired in 2018 to be the town’s top employee tasked with administering council directives and leading the staff. On Monday he confirmed to the Post & Courier that he had planned his retirement from public service for some time, he will step away in September.
“I am happy to announce that I am retiring in September after nearly 29 years of public service to our great State of South Carolina,” he said in an email.
Previously Pieper served in similar roles across South Carolina like Summerville where he also resigned his position in 2011. Following that resignation, the Post and Courier reported he left after months of division amongst council members.
Before coming to Surfside Beach, he worked as the Rock Hill town manager from 2013 to 2018. The Rock Herald reported he was well liked by council and oversaw a period of growth for the area.
He attended Southern Wesleyan University for both his undergraduate degree and to receive a masters of business administration, according to his LinkedIn.