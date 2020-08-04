Sun Belt set to begin football season over Labor Day weekend

The Sun Belt Conference announced Tuesday it intends to start its football season over Labor Day weekend.

Teams can start their seasons on Sept. 5 as originally scheduled.

The conference said it came to this decision “after extensive discussions and careful deliberation among the Sun Belt Conference presidents and chancellors, athletics directors, SBC COVID-19 Advisory Panel, medical advisors, and other governance groups,” according to a statement released Tuesday afternoon.

“Sun Belt member institutions have focused since June on a safe return to athletic activities,” the statement said. “We believe this timetable will allow for the healthy integration of the entire campus community for each Sun Belt member.”

Sun Belt members will have an eight-game conference schedule and will be allowed to have up to four non-conference contests, beginning with Week Zero.

So far, Coastal Carolina University will need a new opponent to play on opening weekend after the Southeastern Conference announced that it will be adapting to a conference-only schedule, causing the Chanticleers to lose their road game against South Carolina.

Coastal Carolina is also in jeopardy of losing its home game against Kansas on Sept. 26 after the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday that it will only let its member institutions play one non-conference game. This would cause the Chanticleers to lose out on playing their first-ever Power 5 foe at Brooks Stadium.

Although the Northeast Conference postponed its fall season to the spring, Duquesne is still allowed to decide on its own if it will play football this season because it is in an affiliate member of the conference, so Coastal Carolina’s Sept. 19 home game against the Dukes is still planned as of now.

The Sun Belt is set to have its championship game between with East and West Division champions on Dec. 5, but that is subject to change if needed.

“The Sun Belt Conference will continue to monitor health trends across our communities,” the Sun Belt’s statement said. “Sun Belt presidents and chancellors, athletics directors, the COVID-19 Advisory Panel, and medical advisors will continue to review data to ensure a safe return to activities and competition. Our data review will cross seven states and 12 counties and include, among other things, infection rates, hospitalization rates, local health directives, advancements in COVID-19 testing and campus, department and team health trends.”