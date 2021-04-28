Sun Belt Champs CCU (No. 15) women's golf sets sights on Columbus Regional

CONWAY — After winning its second Sun Belt Conference Women's Golf Championship on April 20, the Coastal Carolina women’s golf team will play in the Columbus Regional in the NCAA Regional Championship.

The regional will be hosted by The Ohio State University from May 10-12 at the Ohio State Golf Club Scarlet Course.

The Chants are the No. 15 seed in the regional, which is composed of 18 total teams and is led by No. 1 seed and defending national champion Duke.

This is the eighth time CCU head coach Katie Quinney has led the Chants to an NCAA Regional Championship, and the first time since the team made the Tallahassee Regional in 2018.

“We had one of the strongest schedules we’ve ever had,” Quinney said. “We were at Louisville’s tournament and Florida(‘s) and Florida State(‘s), so we’ve already seen three previews of what regionals will look like already in the regular season, so I feel really prepared for this.”

There are four regional championships which will each showcase 18 teams and six individuals. The top six teams of each regional championship and the low three individuals not on one of the top six teams will advance to the national championship, which will be played in Scottsdale, Ariz., at the Grayhawk Golf Club from May 21-26.

Following Duke in rounding out the top 10 at the Columbus Regional are Arizona State, Virginia, Kent State, Georgia, Vanderbilt, Michigan, Clemson, Oklahoma, and Kentucky.

Illinois, New Mexico, Nebraska, Washington, Coastal Carolina, Campbell, Evansville and Youngstown State are 11 through 18 in the Columbus Regional.

“I mean, obviously, we’re going to have Duke and Arizona State there. They’re two of the top teams in the whole country,” Quinney said. “But I really like our chances to just go out there and play golf (and) shoot scores that we’re really comfortable shooting. We are a grinding type of a team.”

At the Sun Belt Championship, sophomore Sophia Carlsen received the low-medalist award, finishing the championship with a 7-under 137, good enough for the program’s third-best 36-hole score in program history. Carlsen had a personal-best 68 in the second round of the tournament, with the third and final round being canceled due to weather.

“So this was my first conference (championship) because it got canceled last year, and it was just so special because this team, it’s the greatest team I have been on,” Carlsen said.

Freshman Nicole Abelar also had a great Sun Belt Championship. Her round of 66 in the second round of in the tournament is tied for the second-best round in program history behind her own program-record 65, which she shot earlier this spring at the River Landing Classic. The 6-under 66 score is a program-best low round in conference tournament history, and she finished second overall in the tournament with a score of 139.

Carlsen and Abelar made the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Championship All-Tournament team, along with junior Tiffany Arafi, who finished with a 2-under 142 and tied for sixth place.

Overall, the team shot 278 in the second round of the tournament, which is its second-best single round score in program history and its best single-round score in its Sun Belt Championship history. The Chants’ 562 over the two rounds is the best 36-hole score in program history, as was their 14-under par mark.

The Chants will now turn their attention to the Columbus Regional.

“I’m sure we’re ready,” Arafi said. “We practiced hard. We had different conditions, different tournaments and played different courses. We are very happy to go to Ohio. We are looking forward to it.”

Arafi, who is originally from Birsfelden, Switzerland, will not be flustered if the weather is cold in the Buckeye State.

“We have different Europeans on our team, so cold weather doesn’t scare us off,” Arafi said.