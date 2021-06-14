State Rep. William Bailey seeks District 104 re-election, instead of Rep. Tom Rice's seat

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — State Rep. William Bailey will seek re-election to the General Assembly instead of running for the 7th District congressional seat, he said in an announcement made June 14.

Elected to the State House of Representatives in 2018 and re-elected in 2020, Bailey said he will file for re-election again when the official filling period opens in March 2022.

Bailey announced the formation of an exploratory committee on Jan. 26 to challenge South Carolina Republican congressman Tom Rice, but said that he will now devote his time to District 104, which encompasses northernmost North Myrtle Beach and inland.

“Now that we clearly have a number of strong conservatives that most likely will jump into the race and challenge Rice, I’ve decided to seek re-election to House District 104 and continue to focus my efforts on helping the people and businesses of District 104,” Bailey said.