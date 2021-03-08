Young CCU baseball team showing its mettle in non-conference portion of schedule

CONWAY — Coastal Carolina baseball may have a young team this year, but it’s showing that it can go out and compete with experienced teams.

The Chants, who were ranked No. 23 to start the year, have impressive wins against then-No. 16 Duke, then-No. 17 Wake Forest and then-No. 23 West Virginia.

However, head coach Gary Gilmore still thinks his team can improve ahead of Sun Belt Conference play.

“We’re still searching,” he said. “We’re searching for answers on the mound, in the field, everywhere, in regards to who all can play where (and) what are our roles.”

After a shaky start against Duke — his first career start in college after coming back from Tommy John surgery — redshirt sophomore pitcher Jacob Maton came back with solid performances in wins over Bryant and Davidson, especially against the Wildcats where a career-high 7 strikeouts and allowed only 2 hits and 2 walks over 5 innings of work.

“He’s definitely one of our starting guys for sure,” Gilmore said. “Not necessarily tinkering with him, (we’re) just trying to figure out where exactly the pieces go. We’ve got a couple of guys that are hurt and we hope to get back here in the near future that are top-end guys that it’ll be interesting once they get fully into shape (and) kind of exactly what our team looks like at that point.”

Along with hosting Duke to start the season, the Chants have also hosted two tournaments, the CCU Baseball Tournament and Baseball at the Beach, that featured a plethora of teams — Bryant, West Virginia and Kennesaw State in the former and Davidson, Miami (Ohio) and UConn in the latter to help the Chants ultimately get ready for conference play.

“It’s a great tool for us in that every time we play has a little different style,” Gilmore said. “Their pitching philosophies all change and how they run their offense and things like that. Some people run more than others, some short game more than others, some just try to hit and beat you with the bat and not do any of that stuff; some defend extremely well.”

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach sports newsletter. Don't miss a minute of the action! Sign up to receive the latest sports news from the Myrtle Beach area. Email

Sign Up!

Gilmore thinks that playing these games can also benefit the team in postseason play.

“It’s a great test for us to be able to change from day to day,” he said. “You get in a regional at the end of the year, if you’re fortunate enough to do that, or even in your conference tournament, every team you play is going to bring a different element to the park. So being able to go day to day and change from one scheme to the next and try to figure out how to use that to win is huge for us; it prepares us greatly for down the road.”

Before the Chants begin conference play at Louisiana-Lafayette on March 26, they will host Florida International from March 12-14, host NC State on March 16, travel to West Virginia to take on the Mountaineers once again from March 19-21 and host College of Charleston on March 23.

Gilmore has already seen his young team mature over the first few weeks of the season, and is now focused on continued growth by the time Sun Belt play rolls around.

Recently, the Chants dismantled Davidson thanks in large part to three home runs hit by sophomores Makenzie Pate, Eric Brown and Cooper Weiss in a 15-5 rout of the Wildcats.

If the Chants can consistently get that type of firepower at the dish throughout the season, the sky is the limit for this team.

Gilmore said he feels good about where the team is mentally right now, and they realize they have to get better every day to compete with teams with several years more experience than them.

“We’ve got to learn at the end of the day, to play these teams that got a ton of 23-year-old guys that have played five years of college baseball, we’ve got to be able to, as time goes on, be able to match their experience and the ability to play against those type of older teams," Gilmore said.