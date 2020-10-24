Without star QB, Coastal Carolina finds a way to knock off Georgia Southern

CONWAY — It wasn’t how Coastal Carolina drew it up, but a win is a win.

The No. 24 Chants defeated Sun Belt foe Georgia Southern, 28-14, on Saturday at Brooks Stadium behind 252 passing yards on 15-for-28 passing and three touchdowns from junior quarterback Fred Payton, who was filling in for redshirt freshman quarterback Grayson McCall.

McCall suffered an upper body injury against Louisiana-Lafayette last week and Payton was named the starter just 30 minutes prior to kickoff on Saturday.

“I was a backup quarterback,” Chants head coach Jamey Chadwell said. “You’re great when you’re not going in, and when your number’s called, you get a little nervous. For him (Payton) to come in and be able to throw three touchdowns and there in that fourth quarter really change the game for us, I (was) really proud of him in the way he handled himself and the way he stepped up.”

The Chants prepared in practice this week like Payton was going to be the starter, and Chadwell gave him the nod on Thursday or Friday, according to Payton.

“First time playing this season, (but) not so much rust as much as getting back into the flow of things,” said Payton, who started six games for the Chants last season. “I felt pretty good out there today; took me a little while to get going. Momentum-wise, tie ball game going into the half…going into the second half, we just knew we had to ramp it up, step it up and play our game.”

In the first half, Payton threw two touchdown passes, one in the first quarter to redshirt senior wide receiver Sam Denmark in the first quarter for 72 yards and one for 2 yards to graduate student wide receiver Kameron Brown.

In the fourth quarter, he threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to senior running back CJ Marable that put the Chants up for good, 21-14, with 8:53 to go in the game.

Coastal outgained the Eagles 382-218 in total offensive yards, with 130 coming on the ground and 252 through the air.

Payton did throw two interceptions in the first half, but after that he was more careful with the ball.

“After that, you just keep playing, be fearless,” Payton said. “You’re not going to win the game if you’re not attacking.”

The fourth touchdown of the game for the Chants came on a 20-yard run by sophomore running back Reese White to put the Chants up 28-14 with 6:58 to go.

Georgia Southern had one last chance at the end of the game to score, but junior cornerback D’Jordan Strong picked off Georgia Southern quarterback Shai Werts to stop the Eagles’ drive in its tracks with 2:16 to go and virtually ice the game. It was Strong’s second interception of the day.

The Chants defense also came up big stopping the run, holding the nation’s fourth-ranked rushing offense to just 119 rushing yards.

Chants redshirt junior running back Enock Makonzo, who recorded six tackles and two sacks, was prepared to stop Georgia Southern’s option.

“That’s what we saw all week (in practice) and that’s what we’ve been seeing the whole year because of the offenses we play and stuff like that,” he said. “We play in that type of offense, so it was nothing new for us, so we just played.”

The Chants are now 5-0 for the first time since joining the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2017 and 3-0 in the Sun Belt Conference for the first time, which they also joined in 2017. The team’s five straight wins are the most in a single season since the Chants joined the FBS, and the Chants are on a six-game winning streak dating back to last season.

Next up for the Chants is a date with Sun Belt foe Georgia State (1-2, 0-2) in Atlanta next Saturday at noon on ESPNU.

Chadwell said he does not know if McCall will be available to play, so the Chants may have to rely on Payton to step up yet again.

The Chants will most likely be ranked in the polls again next week. They were ranked in the USA Today Sports Amway Coaches Poll (No. 24) and AP Top 25 Poll (No. 25) for the first time in school history this week.