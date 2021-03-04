Turnovers doom North Myrtle Beach girls basketball in title game loss

AIKEN — The North Myrtle Beach girls' basketball team knew the challenge that stood in front of them at Thursday's Class AAAA state championship game.
The Chiefs knew top-ranked Westside was going to bring the heat, and they prepared accordingly leading up to the program's biggest game in three decades.
That last part ultimately put them in a big hole they couldn't dig their way out of.
North Myrtle Beach couldn't get out of its own way early in the game, turning over the ball repeatedly and falling behind, 14-1. A mid-game adjustment and subsequent rally gave the Chiefs life, but it wasn't enough in a 44-30 loss at the USC Aiken Convocation Center.
"I definitely think our first opportunity to be here at the state tournament really caused a lot of our girls to have some nerves in the very beginning," said fourth-year head coach Brooke Smith. "The press we had prepared for, but the nerves got them better and they just had a very difficult time breaking that press. It set us back there from the very beginning, and as a result we weren't going down and finishing our buckets and scoring."
The Chiefs (11-2) shot just 26.1 percent from the field and were a combined 4-for-29 during the first and fourth quarters. Westside outscored North Myrtle Beach, 30-10, during those bookends.
All-State senior forward Daveona Hatchell had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds, as did Adaiah Vereen with 12 points and 13 boards. Destinee Vereen added nine rebounds of her own.
A Hatchell free throw gave North Myrtle Beach its only lead at 1-0, after which Westside scored 14 straight points and forced the Chiefs to pick up the pace offensively. Ashanti White's free throws with 4:26 left in the first half halted a scoreless drought that lasted 9:20.
North Myrtle Beach's defense was strong, limiting Westside to 24.5 percent shooting while bottling up the Rams during the game's middle stages. But 26 turnovers, however, turned into 17 Westside points the Chiefs couldn't afford to allow.
"Our defense really came out and sort of shut them down, stopping a lot of their shots, getting rebounds, getting second chances and coming back," Smith said. "We kind of changed our offense up a little bit. We changed our defense, too, and it was working. It was doing great things. Still, down the stretch we couldn't stop the turnovers."
All-State selection Destiny Middleton led Westside with 17 points and 10 rebounds.
North Myrtle Beach made it a two-possession game at 25-19 with 3:12 left in the third quarter and was within seven heading into the fourth. But those turnovers struck again, producing three quick Westside buckets for a 13-point margin with 6:46 left.
This was North Myrtle Beach's first state championship game appearance since a loss in 1990's Class AA final against Blacksburg. The Chiefs' previous state title was a win in 1986 over Crescent.
This year's team wasn't expected to make it this far, especially with four-time defending state champion North Augusta still taking up residence in the Lower State.
The Region 6-AAAA champion Chiefs stunned the state, though, by ending one of South Carolina's all-time great runs with a win over the Lady Jackets in the second round of the playoffs, then beat Darlington for a third time to earn a shot at the title.
Reflecting on the end of this run had Smith choked up as she addressed her team in the locker room after the game.
"This season has been very challenging, with COVID. I told them I was proud of them for getting through it and how resilient they've been through this situation," she said. "This is a special group because they got to experience that, and nobody else did. No one expected us to be sitting here on this stage today, and I'm very proud of them for who they are and who they're gonna be when they leave, especially the seniors. It's just been a great experience overall."