Things to know ahead of ESPN's College GameDay visiting Coastal Carolina University

CONWAY — From traffic safety to ticket scams and COVID-19 protocols, Coastal Carolina University has a few reminders for the public and students as ESPN’s College GameDay sets up for its live show Saturday morning ahead of Coastal Carolina’s sold-out kickoff.

After a change in plans due to Liberty University having issues with COVID-19, CCU will now take on BYU at 5:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPNU. But first, GameDay will be live from Brooks Stadium.

Folks planning to attend the game are allowed to begin tailgating two hours prior to kickoff.

The University sent an email to its students Thursday, asking everyone to “stay clear” of ESPN’s staging and broadcast.

When entering campus by vehicle, remember University Boulevard from S.C. 544 to Chanticleer Drive West will be closed, and access will only be allowed for shuttles and team buses, according to the university. Tom Trout Dr. from Chanticleer Drive West to Independence Drive will also be closed. Parking areas nearby are paid and will be monitored, the university said.

Before the game, traffic traveling west on University Drive will be routed north on Chanticleer Drive West or South onto Quail Run. Electronic signs will help with traffic patterns. After the game, all traffic going south on Chanticleer Drive West will be directed east on University Boulevard to U.S. 501.

Though showers are possible Friday night, National Weather Service forecasters are calling for a sunny day with a high of 60 degrees in Conway on Saturday. There could be some higher wind gusts, so bring a light coat if you’re planning to be outside. The evening will bring cooler temps, dropping to 36, but a clear night.

CCU released a statement Thursday warning of a ticket scam following the change in the visiting team. Fake tickets and bar codes are reportedly being solicited on social media as real tickets, though all tickets for the game are sold out, the university stated.

“Fans should be vigilant when consuming tickets on third-party, non-university affiliated ticket resale sites,” CCU said in a statement.

The incident is under investigation.

Fans should also remember to follow COVID-19 guidelines by wearing a face mask and practicing social distancing during the game.

The game is sold out due in large part to the fact that Brooks Stadium is currently capped at 5,000 occupants — inclusive of the teams, staff and fans.

Tickets are currently going for $624 on StubHub at minimum, but CCU athletic director Matt Hogue might have a solution for fans who want to be close to the action.

“We are looking at the possibility of maybe providing an overflow opportunity at our baseball stadium with a large screen,” Hogue said. “We won’t be able to accommodate a lot of folks there, but it is something that we’re exploring right now that we think we could probably put together fairly quickly to accommodate any folks that just simply want to be near the environment.”

Coastal Carolina Athletics knows this may be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the school, and administrators, coaches and players can’t wait to show off their program to the nation.

“For us to have an opportunity to play against them (BYU) here in our stadium and to be able to showcase to the nation what we feel about our program (is great), that our program is a rising program in college athletics as well on so many levels,” Hogue said. “This is a big part of why you do what you do in this business, is to provide great experiences for your student-athletes and give them an opportunity to showcase their skills and talents on the grandest stage, and we have that opportunity.”

This is undeniably a special moment for the Chants, as this is the first time GameDay has to come to Conway or a Sun Belt school in general.

"Well, it's a program-defining type of experience because that's something, especially at the G5 (Group of 5) level, you don't get very often," Chadwell said. "For us to be the first Sun Belt team to do that and host it and to have them here on our campus, especially in this type of year with the season that we're having, it's a special time."