St. James pitcher and CCU signee Ethan Salak continues to impress on the mound

MURRELLS INLET – St. James High School senior starting pitcher Ethan Salak knows how to get strikeouts.

In seven starts this season, Salak is 4-1 with 49 strikeouts, an average of seven per game.

Salak thinks his biggest asset is control.

“I love every pitch I throw,” Salak said. “I’m not going to give all my pitches, but I pretty much (have) confidence in everything. I’m not a huge velo(city) guy, I never really have been a huge velo guy, but I love pitching off control because I believe that it gets more strikeouts.”

Salak’s two biggest professional role models are pitchers Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets and Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals because he likes the intensity they play with.

In his personal life, his biggest role model is his Uncle Patrick, who introduced him to baseball at the age of 2.

“I was still back in diapers (when I had) my first whiffle ball bat and whiffle ball, and it all sparked from there,” Salak said.

Salak began pitching at 6 years old, which gave him a long time to develop his game and get the college offer of a lifetime.

In September 2018, Salak committed to play baseball at Coastal Carolina, and in November of last year, he signed his letter of intent to become a Chanticleer alongside St. James catcher Derek Bender. Salak and Bender are the first two Sharks in program history to take their talents to the CCU diamond.

“From what I’ve seen and heard at the games, it’s pretty much like family,” Salak said of Coastal Carolina. “I’ve been coached by G.K. Young and Jared Gold, both former players from there, and the way they talk about it, it’s just a great experience…I committed so early but if it feels right, you’ve just got to pull the trigger.”

Salak is excited to play alongside Bender at CCU, and hopes he will be able to be his battery mate at some point.

Salak says it could give the two of them an advantage because they know how the other pitches and catches so well.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach sports newsletter. Don't miss a minute of the action! Sign up to receive the latest sports news from the Myrtle Beach area. Email

Sign Up!

“Not only will he be catching my bullpens, but hopefully he can catch me in games,” Salak said. “Just to know his hands and his pitch call and stuff, (pitching) coach (Drew) Thomas will be calling pitches there, but I trust everything he does and he’s a great catcher, and it’s going to be really nice having him there at Coastal.”

St. James baseball head coach Robbie Centracchio has come to rely on Salak in his time as a Shark, having full confidence that when he’s on the mound, he’s going to win the game, like he did most recently in an 8-0 win over Sumter on April 12 where Salak had seven strikeouts.

“He’s had good starts every single time he’s pitched,” Centracchio said. “A Ethan, B Ethan, C Ethan, whatever level he’s got on that game, he’s going to compete and give us a chance to win the game. That’s been big for us this year and every year he’s played for us.”

Centracchio also admires the leader that Salak is and how he leads by example. College programs had been looking at Salak at a young age, and Centracchio hopes that the success Salak has been able to have will rub off on his younger players.

“Hopefully it gets our younger guys seeing they all want to be like Ethan one day and go to Coastal,” Centracchio said.

Salak also received high praise from Thomas, who called him the ultimate competitor ever since he saw him his freshman year at St. James.

Thomas likes that Salak wasn’t intimidated by all the attention he received.

“He wants to pitch against the best and he doesn’t just want to pitch a couple innings, he wants to pitch them all, and I think that’s his best attribute,” Thomas said. “His stuff’s got to get better, velocity’s got to keep getting better, but when it’s time to go on the mound, that guy gives you all he’s got.”

Sitting at 11-7 overall and 5-4 in Region VI-5A play as of April 16, the Sharks are fighting Carolina Forest for second place in the region, with only the top two teams making the playoffs. The two teams will battle it out in a three-game set this week with a lot on the line.

Socastee has already locked up the region title.

Centracchio emphasized that if the Sharks are going to make the playoffs and then potentially make a deep run, a lot of that hinges on how well Salak can pitch down the stretch, as well as if he can continue to produce solid at-bats.