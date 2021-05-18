St. James catcher Derek Bender hopes to provide spark for CCU next season

MURRELLS INLET – If you ask St. James baseball head coach Robbie Centracchio, Sharks catcher and Coastal Carolina baseball signee Derek Bender’s work ethic is unmatched.

Bender, in his only season at St. James after moving to Murrells Inlet in June from Albany, N.Y., had a huge impact on helping the Sharks finish second in Region 6-AAAAA, giving St. James a berth in the 5A state playoffs.

“I think you’re going to see his impact in the next four to six years because he’s probably the hardest-working player I’ve ever coached,” Centracchio said. “He shows up three hours before practice and stays three hours after practice. Every JV and B-team kid in our program knows his name. … To have somebody like that they want to emulate and be here every day, you can’t pay for that. It’s going to be way more valuable than anything he’s done for our varsity season this year.”

Bender led the Sharks in batting average (.444), hits (32), home runs (3), runs batted in (19) and was tied for first in runs scored (18).

Bender and pitcher Ethan Salak will be the first two players from the Sharks program to play baseball at CCU, with both of them signing their letters-of-intent in November 2020.

Bender initially committed to CCU after his sophomore year of high school, while Salak committed early in his sophomore year.

“There’s not a better place to go play in the country and not a better coaching staff to play for in the country,” Bender said. “They develop their guys and they’ve developed a really good winning culture over there and there’s not a place I’d rather spend my next three or four years.”

Bender is also excited that he gets to represent St. James with Salak as the first two Sharks to play for Coastal Carolina baseball.

“It’s a really cool experience to be able to set a little bit of groundwork and a little bit of foundation for some of the guys in this program and kind of show that two guys from this program can go on and do something at a bigger school like that,” Bender said.

Bender said a big reason his family moved down to Murrells Inlet was because of the uncertainty of Bender getting to play a senior season in New York with the COVID-19 pandemic still very much a concern at the time.

Bender has been playing baseball since he was just six years old and has always played catcher.

Along with his parents, Bender said that his uncle, Brian Dipiazza, and family friend Dan Sausville helped get his baseball career rolling.

“Those are two guys that really put me on the right track and they helped me become really where I am today,” Bender said. “My parents, obviously, played a big part in it, but they’re definitely two guys that were definitely a big part of everything.”

Bender has also been a designated hitter for the Sharks, but catching is his true passion. He said he has always looked up to San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey, who is a six-time All-Star, a three-time World Series champion and was the National League MVP in 2012.

In addition to his skills at the plate, Bender thinks he has what it takes defensively to succeed in the Sun Belt.

“I really do think I’m a really good defensive catcher, and I will do anything to help my pitchers do whatever makes them better,” Bender said. “I feel like that’s a really good quality for me stepping up.”

There’s a good chance the Chanticleers could have an all-St. James battery in the future, something Salak is excited about.

“Not only will he be catching my bullpens, but hopefully he can catch me in games,” Salak said. “Just to know his hands and his pitch call and stuff. … I trust everything he does and he’s a great catcher, and it’s going to be really nice having him there at Coastal.”