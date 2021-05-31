Socastee's Tariq Hills wins gold in state track meet, breaks own school record again

MYRTLE BEACH – Socastee High School junior track star Tariq Hills etched his name in school history this year – four times.

Competing at the Class AAAAA state championship meet on May 22, Hills won gold in the 400-meter run with a time of 49.23, breaking his own school record in the event for the fourth time this year.

“It feels great,” Hills said. “Going into it I felt good. I’m kind of surprised I beat it as many times as I beat it, but it was very exciting.”

Hills previously ran the 100- and 200-meter races, but due to an injury to his right hip flexor and a tweak in his right leg that he suffered earlier in the season, Socastee sprints coach Vincent Peeples thought it would be best if Hills only competed in the 400.

“He really only ran maybe five meets all year, which makes it even more amazing what he did,” Peeples said.

At the state meet, Peeples watched as Kyle Watkins of Carolina Forest looked as if he were going to pull away.

“Kyle had such a big lead coming off the last turn, I didn’t know if he could catch him, and I was just happy if he got third place,” Peeples said. “But he started passing the guys and their form started breaking down. They started flailing and he just kept his form and he blew by them. He was still passing them all the way down the straightaway.”

Peeples said he started to really see Hills’ potential his sophomore season, but it was cut short by COVID-19.

Hills got high praise from Peeples, as he compared him to former Socastee standout runner Jermaisha “Mae Mae” Arnold, who recently won gold in four events for Coastal Carolina at the Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships, including breaking a meet record in the 400.

“He reminds me of Mae Mae in that their work ethic, their diligence to practice and they both have this uncanny knack for finishing strong in races,” Peeples said. “Having a kick is like their forte, and he reminds me a lot of her in that style. And I’m coaching them basically kind of similar in that style, except he doesn’t run the 800.”

Hills, who also plays wide receiver and defensive back for the Braves football team, says running track is great conditioning for the rigors of playing football.

He also credits Peeples for helping develop him into the competitor he is today.

“Definitely he helped me with just being a better athlete mentally and physically,” Hills said. “He helped me over time. I could go to Coach Peeples to talk about anything; he was there for me.”

Hills said his goal for his senior season is to break his 400-meter record again and to compete in the 100- and 200-meters, with the 100 being his favorite race.