Socastee High School sees 9 student-athletes sign to play at next level

MYRTLE BEACH – Socastee High School had enough college signees to field a baseball team.

Nine student-athletes signed letters of intent to play sports at the next level during a special ceremony in the school’s gym on June 3.

Among them was Socastee catcher Caid Byrd, who made his commitment to Clemson baseball official by putting pen to paper.

“It’s a great color orange,” Byrd said. “Just the energy there, and to a part of that is just incredible.”

Byrd helped lead Socastee to a region title and into the Lower District 4 semifinals before falling to Wando.

“It’s a dream turned to reality,” Byrd said of playing baseball at Clemson. “I dreamt about this since I was eight years old. I’ve always dreamed of this and it feels really good to finally get it done.”

Braves softball shortstop Jay Wrightsman will not have to go far to further her athletic and academic careers after signing with Coastal Carolina.

Wrightsman's father, Aaron Wrightsman, played baseball at CCU in the early 1990s.

“I’ve always been interested in their program just because I’ve always been a fan of Coastal since I was little,” she said. “Last year before COVID-19 happened and we had to quarantine everywhere, I went to one of their games and I really liked how they played and I liked how the coaches communicated with the players and I just liked the vibe that I got from the team. They seem like a really tight-knit group and I knew that was something that I wanted to be a part of.”

Wrightsman was part of a Socastee softball team that made the playoffs this season, but fell to both Berkeley and Lexington in its first two postseason games, ending the Braves’ season.

Another member of the softball team, Shelby Phillips, signed with Florence-Darlington Technical College.

Also signing on June 3 for the Braves were Trey Rockey, who signed with Minnesota Morris football and baseball; Matt Glenn, who signed with Maryville College football; Mike Herrin, who signed with Spartanburg Methodist College men's basketball; and trio of girls basketball players, Mariah Lienbach, Aubrey Semprivevo and Sade Quashie, who all signed with Converse College.