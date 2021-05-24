Socastee High School names assistant principal Joshua Vinson as new athletic director

MYRTLE BEACH – A familiar face will be taking over athletics at Socastee High School.

Joshua Vinson, who has been an assistant principal at the school for the last six years, was announced as the new athletic director on May 17.

Vinson will take over for former athletic director Hal McManus, who left the school in February to run the athletic program at Liberty High School in Pickens County.

McManus was at the school for less than a year after he replaced longtime Socastee AD Tim Renfrow in July 2020.

“It means the world to me because I’ve been here for six years in an administrative capacity,” Vinson said. “It’s the only school that I’ve worked at in Horry County and I just couldn’t have been more blessed to have the opportunity to come down here six years ago. I’ve just fallen in love with the community (and) with the school.”

Vinson already has a daughter involved in Socastee athletics and will have another daughter playing sports for the school as a freshman next year.

Vinson initially stepped up to the plate to help with athletics after the departure of McManus and led the charge until former Conway High School athletic director Marion Shaw became the interim AD in March.

Vinson will officially become the AD in early July.

Before coming to the Grand Strand, Vinson was the athletic director at South Rowan High School in China Grove, N.C., for three years. He was also an assistant coach for the football team for nine years, an assistant coach for the basketball team for five and coached golf there for 12 years.

Vinson, who is a graduate of South Rowan High, was hired at the school at the age of 27.

“It was my dream job,” Vinson said. “I wanted to be the athletic director of my high school, and I loved it.”

After having his second daughter, Vinson decided he needed more time to focus on his family and resigned from the job.

Vinson became an assistant principal at West Rowan Middle School and also got his master’s degree in school administration from the University of North Carolina-Charlotte.

He then came to Socastee in 2015 as an assistant principal.

Socastee principal Jeremy Rich said Vinson was selected for the job by a committee consisting of himself and administrators from the Horry County Schools District Office after interviewing several applicants.

“He’s got a tremendous work ethic,” Rich said of Vinson. “He’s got great communication skills, which I think will help him tremendously at the athletic director position. He’s going to be able to bring in more sponsors I think just based on what I call 'the gift of gab’.”

Vinson said he is definitely a people person and has had success with fundraising in the past.