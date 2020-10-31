Socastee girls tennis wins 5A state championship

FLORENCE — There’s a first time for everything.

The Socastee girls varsity tennis team defeated Mauldin, 5-1, on Saturday in Florence to claim the 5A girls tennis state title, the first time a girls sport has won a state championship at the school.

The team clinched the championship when they went ahead 4-0.

“I’m proud of these girls,” Lady Braves head coach Jason Williams said. “Even those who don’t get to play back one another. I’m glad that the girls are supportive and are easy and fun to coach.”

Socastee won all five singles matches and dropped only the doubles match.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach sports newsletter. Don't miss a minute of the action! Sign up to receive the latest sports news from the Myrtle Beach area. Email

Sign Up!

The starting team consisted of No. 1 Brooke Rogers (sophomore), No. 2 Elena Hartley (freshman), No. 3 Cassidy Cocca (freshman), No. 4 Wae Man Chen (sophomore) and No. 5 Laurel Case (freshman).

“These girls are all young; they’re freshmen and sophomores,” Williams said. “I expect big things from them in the future. They had a big year and I hope to see more in the future.”

Two of the last three years, Socastee lost to eventual champion River Bluff in the playoffs, and also lost to River Bluff two years ago when they were the runner-up.

“We’ve been so close in the past,” Williams said. “But they’ve bought into the team concept of playing. Being young, they didn’t get discouraged, and wanted to be part of a team. As freshmen and sophomores, they still believe in the concept so we can go forward and grow the program even more.”