Socastee girls tennis players reflect on winning 5A state championship

MYRTLE BEACH — Breaking new ground.

The Socastee varsity girls' tennis team defeated Mauldin, 5-1, in the 5A girls' tennis state championship at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center on Oct. 31, which not only gave Socastee its first-ever girls tennis championship, but its first state championship in any girls sport.

“I feel lucky to have been a part of the team, especially this year,” said Brooke Rogers, a Lady Braves sophomore and No. 1 player who has been on the varsity team since seventh grade and has been playing tennis for 10 years.

“I’m just blessed to be able to make it so far. I don’t think any of us really thought the season was going to turn out like it did. But we’re proud of everyone.”

Freshman No. 3 Cassidy Cocca, who has been playing tennis for 9 years and has been on the varsity team for 3 years believes this milestone in program history was a total team effort.

“It means a lot to me because we wouldn’t have been able to do it if we didn’t have good teamwork,” she said. “It just means a lot because it’s just special.”

The Lady Braves, who are comprised mostly of freshmen and sophomores, showed they were wise beyond their years on the court.

“I think we show maturity a lot with our top three or four or five,” said freshman No. 2 Elena Hartley, who has been playing tennis since age 5 and played her first year on the Socastee varsity team this year.

“We’ve played in a lot of tournaments, so I think that helped a lot, and I think we’ve just come from nice families and have just had that from learning from our parents and stuff, so I think that helped a lot.”

Rogers, Hartley and Cocca all won their singles matches, as did sophomore No. 4 Wae Man Chen and freshman No. 5 Laurel Case. The match was decided when the Lady Braves went up 4-0, but the teams still played doubles. Sophomore No. 6 Ryleigh-Caroline Williams and junior No. 7 Kristen Peters were called upon to play that match, but ultimately fell to Mauldin’s doubles team, Socastee’s lone blemish of the day.

But the Lady Braves would gladly take the trophy any way they could, especially after losing to River Bluff in the playoffs the last three years. River Bluff went on to become the champion in 2017 and 2019, and was the runner-up in 2018.

“I feel like we became more of a team,” said Rogers, who was there for all three losses to River Bluff. “Especially this year; we gained a player, Elena. She’s been playing tennis as long as I have and with her, it made a big difference. To win, and to know that we were kind of ahead of their school finally, it made us all so happy.”

With all of its key players returning, it’s very possible that the Lady Braves could be hoisting the trophy again next year.

“I think next year, we’re going to continue to train because we know that we have the ability to win states, so we’re all probably going to continue training, and the older we get, the more mature we get, on the court and off the court,” Rogers said. “So I feel like we’ll only get stronger from this point on.”