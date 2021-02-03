Simmons to Syracuse highlights local National Signing Day; CCU football adds 2 transfers

GRAND STRAND – The Grand Strand was abuzz on Feb. 3 with players signing all over Georgetown and Horry counties on National Signing Day.

Here's a look at who landed where:

North Myrtle Beach High School

Defensive end Chase Simmons, who verbally committed to Coastal Carolina at the end of last year, decided to sign with Syracuse after receiving an offer from the Orange on Jan. 24.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound defender was named All-State and All-Region twice.

Also signing from the NMB football team were defensive lineman/tight end Henry Duke and outside linebacker/tight end Billy Barlow, who signed with Virginia football and Clemson baseball, respectively.

Duke committed to Virginia on Dec. 16, but made it official Wednesday. Duke is originally from Virginia and recently moved back there.

“It’s a great school; it’s the best school in Virginia in my opinion,” Duke said. “I have a great chance to get a degree from a really good school and really propel my future after football. Another reason was I really loved the football program. Coach Bronco Mendenhall, he came over from BYU a few years ago and I feel like he’s done a really good job and I’m all into how they run their program.”

Duke also has an aunt and uncle who played sports with the Cavaliers and he’s been a UVA fan for his whole life, so the decision was easy for him.

Duke will be playing tight end, something he is excited about.

“I’m a rugby player as well, so I like running with the ball; it’s one of my favorite things to do in all of sports,” Duke said. “I just like the feel of offense. The comradery group that the offensive line has, I count the tight end as an offensive lineman.”

Duke was happy that head coach Matt Reel invited him to signing day at NMBHS because he wasn’t able to have one in Virginia.

“We didn’t have a signing day up in Virginia because of COVID, so it meant a lot to do it in front of my new family at North Myrtle Beach with my teammates Chase and Billy,” Duke said.

With Virginia and Syracuse both playing in the Atlantic Coast Conference, Duke hopes he’ll be able to do battle with Simmons again someday.

“I can’t remember what Virginia’s future schedule looks like, but hopefully I’ll get to line up across the line from Chase in the future,” he said.

It was a busy day in Little River, as three more signings took place on the morning of Feb. 3: Lindsey Downey signed with Francis Marion soccer, Anna Rabon inked with Converse College volleyball and Savannah Jordan put pen to paper with Newberry College track and field/cross country.

Aynor High School

Blue Jackets offensive lineman/defensive end Thomas Johnson signed with North Greenville.

“Whenever you walk on campus, you can feel the Christian environment,” Johnson said. “They don’t just say what they do; whenever you go there you can see that they preach what they say.

Johnson said the student body, coaches, and admissions counselors were nice to him.

“Everyone was just great,” he said. “It was a great environment all around.”

Johnson had 34 tackles and eight sacks on the season, and likes playing the defensive side of the ball best.

“I just feel like there’s more glory in it,” Johnson said. “That’s kind of selfish to say, but you make more plays, get the fans hype (and) get people into the game. It’s just fun overall.”

Andrews High School

Yellow Jackets fullback/middle linebacker Keshaun Williams signed with The Apprentice School, which is in Newport News, Va., on Feb. 3.

“It’s very special,” Williams said. “It’s like a dream come true because that was my No. 1 school, and to be able to sign to your No. 1 school, it’s very special."

Williams is also excited to become a Builder for reasons other than football.

“They give you an opportunity like no other school,” he said. “You get to learn a trade and build ships. You get to play football and make money at the same time; you get all types of benefits. It’s the real deal.”

Carolina Forest High School

Panthers quarterback Kyle Watkins signed with Wofford in December, but had his official signing ceremony on Feb. 3.

“Just talking to all the coaches and just a real family vibe up there,” Watkins said of why he decided on the Terriers. “Just everybody I talk to says how beautiful it is, how nice the people are up there, and I just really liked it.”

Even though he signed over a month ago, Watkins was glad he was able to have a special ceremony for it.

“Honestly, just being able to be out there (with) my family and having all my coaches talking to me, it made everything seem real,” he said.

Also signing at Carolina Forest were Kaden Buchler with Coastal Carolina track and field/cross country, Brianna Hatfield with Erskine College track an field/cross country, Angelina Bourcier with Montreat College soccer and Shannon Felker and Alexis Lilly both with Coker College soccer.

Conway High School

Ruby Moore signed with Catawba College volleyball.

Coastal Carolina football

The Chants added two transfer signees on Feb. 3.

Zovon Lindsay from North Carolina State and Emmanuel Johnson from Georgia Tech both signed with the Chants on Wednesday. The duo joins a signing class that includes 19 student-athletes. The 2021 early signing class ranked second in the Sun Belt by both 247sports and Rivals in December.

“We are excited about this entire 19-men class,” said head coach Jamey Chadwell. “We were able to fill some positions that will help us continue to build our program and continue our quest to be champions both on and off the field. Most importantly, we have added young men that believe in our culture, our team, our staff, and in Coastal Carolina football.”

Johnson (6-foot-6, 265 pounds) is originally from North Charleston and attended Fort Dorchester High School. Last season, Johnson played in seven games for the Yellow Jackets and had a tackle against Duke.

Lindsay (6-foot-4, 290 pounds) redshirted in 2019 and didn’t see any action his redshirt freshman year in 2020.