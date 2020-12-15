Should No. 13 CCU have played Troy ahead of the Sun Belt Championship? Opinions abound.

CONWAY — The Sun Belt Championship game is all ready to go with No. 13 Coastal Carolina (11-0, 8-0 Sun Belt) set to host No. 19 Louisiana-Lafayette (9-1, 7-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday at Brooks Stadium at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN.

But it’s the events that transpired before this game that continue to have people buzzing.

Sure, Coastal Carolina is still 11-0, the best start in Sun Belt history and the program’s most FBS wins and first undefeated regular season in program history.

The Chants and Ragin’ Cajuns are still in contention for a New Year’s Six bowl, most likely riding on whether No. 8 Cincinnati (8-0, 6-0 American Athletic Conference) loses to No. 24 Tulsa (6-1, 6-0 AAC) in the AAC Championship Game on Saturday. If Cincinnati loses, the winner of the Sun Belt Championship would be basically guaranteed to be the highest-ranked Group of 5 team.

However, the events leading up to the Sun Belt Championship have drawn a lot of controversy.

The Chants were scheduled to play at Troy on Saturday, a game they won by the skin of their teeth, 42-38, but Coastal Carolina requested to not have to play the game since the Ragin’ Cajuns had a bye this past weekend, giving them two weeks to prepare for the championship game instead of one like the Chants would have.

The Troy game was originally scheduled for Nov. 14, but rescheduled to this past Saturday due to too many COVID-19 cases and injuries to a specific position group in the Trojans program.

Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill argued that he was justified in his decision to make the Chants take the trip to Alabama.

“We play the games on our schedule,” Gill said. “And when we started, that’s what we said we were going to do. We set up a set of rules and we set a protocol that we were going to follow, and so we followed those and that game was on their schedule. And they went out and they won it.”

Gill added that Troy is fighting for bowl eligibility with only five wins, so a win on Saturday would’ve helped them reach the magic number of six wins. However, the Trojans still have another opportunity on Thursday when they host Louisiana-Monroe.

“At the end of the day, we are trying to give opportunities for all of our students,” Gill said. “So to not play that game certainly had some adverse impacts on Troy in terms of their opportunities, and we are in the business of giving opportunities, not taking them.”

Gill said sometimes schedules are just set up this way, referring to one team having a bye and the other not.

“I think when you look at football scheduling, every year people play teams that are coming off byes when they didn’t, and they have byes when they’re playing teams that don’t,” Gill said. “That’s just the way that the schedule sets up, and I think that sometimes those games are won by the team that got the bye, and sometimes those games aren’t.

"So I can’t really speak to that. I’m sure people have their different viewpoints on that, and I’ll certainly let them debate it, but I would say that that’s a common occurrence throughout schedules.”

Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell was not shy about letting people know his feelings before and after the game against Troy.

“I know we had discussions with the Sun Belt, I think a lot of people had discussions with the Sun Belt about this particular game, and our leadership, for whatever reason, thought it was so important to play,” Chadwell said last week. “Whether 99 percent of the country believes that’s not right, it doesn’t matter; he (Gill) is the boss, so you follow what he thinks is right and whatever his reasoning is behind that.”

The Chants also suffered two key injuries against Troy, one to junior offensive lineman Antwine Loper, who Chadwell confirmed will be out against Troy, and graduate student linebacker Kendricks Gladney Jr., who is questionable for the game.

"Thank you, commish," Chadwell said sarcastically regarding the injuries after the Troy game.

Chadwell thinks these injuries, plus having one less week to prepare for the Ragin’ Cajuns, makes them underdogs coming into this game despite them being a favorite by oddsmakers.

“I think that this late in the year, you’re beat up and you don’t know who’s going to play,” Chadwell said. “We’re already out one starter for sure; you don’t know who’s going to play. They (Louisiana) had a chance to rest and get everybody back, so if you’ve got a team that’s full-go and a team that’s not, no matter what happened previously (CCU won 30-27 earlier this year), I think that they would be the team that has a chance to be the most fresh and ready to go. That’s the way I view it, so that’s why our team feels like we’re the underdog coming into this.”

Chadwell is hopeful he will have senior linebacker Silas Kelly back for this game after only having him for three plays against Troy due to an injury he suffered against BYU on Dec. 5.

Ragin’ Cajuns head coach Billy Napier knows that his team had an extra week off to prepare, but that is something out of his control.

“I think that my job is to have our team prepared to play,” he said. “The schedule had been declared a couple weeks back. I think this year is a unique year; every team has (gone) through specific sets of variables that have led to the schedule that they had to play. Ours worked out where we had two weeks to prepare. It’s not my job to make those decisions, but it’s my job to have the University of Louisiana football team prepared to play.”