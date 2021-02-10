SCHSL votes unanimously to allow fall prep sports to open season on May 1

COLUMBIA — Fall prep sports in the state of South Carolina will have plenty of time to prepare for the 2021 season as the South Carolina High School League voted to allow open season workouts to begin this spring.

In an Executive Committee meeting on Feb. 10, the SCHSL voted unanimously, 15-0, to allow fall sports to begin open season workouts starting May 1, despite a recommendation from league staff not to do so.

This is the first time SCHSL has allowed open season workouts since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March of last year. The only fall sport allowed to start before May 1 will be competitive cheer, which will have tryouts in April.

Despite initial pushback from SCHSL Commissioner Jerome Singleton, representatives from each of the five classifications in the state were strongly in favor of having open season for fall athletics, as well as others on the committee.

“Are we also saying we're going to deny winter and spring open seasons next year?” said Carlos Cave, athletic director at Whale Branch Early College and the Athletic Administrators Association representative. “If not, we should allow fall to take place, with the expectation that we're trying to get back to a place of normalcy.”

For football, the May open season time would include 10 days in pads and 20 in helmets. Open season for all sports begins June 1, and pads will no longer be allowed.

As far as state basketball championships go, SCHSL still hasn’t found a home yet, with the University of South Carolina-Aiken being strongly considered.

SCHSL granted flexibility for basketball championship dates, with the end date of the season being March 6. The Upper and Lower State finals will be played at neutral sites.