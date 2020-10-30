SCHSL unanimously approves winter sports guidelines

The South Carolina High School League Executive Committee unanimously passed its winter sports guidelines proposal on Tuesday, 14-0.

The only problem was, no one could hear what those guidelines were because of a garbled conference call.

The SCHSL remedied that situation by holding a Facebook Live via Zoom on Friday, where it went over the protocols and answered questions from the general public, followed by a Zoom press conference with state media.

SCHSL Commissioner Jerome Singleton, who believes this football season has been a success despite “about 10 percent” of games being canceled per week due to COVID-19, knows that winter sports are a whole different animal with both basketball and wrestling being inside — presenting an even bigger challenge.

“(No.) 1 is the rise in the pandemic,” Singleton said. “The other is it’s during flu season, and the third is that we’re in an enclosed environment. There’s a great opportunity for an extended period of time of close contact. All of those things speak to the spreading of the virus, so we’ve got to do all we can on our end to try to be prepared for that.”

Basketball practices will begin on Nov. 2, scrimmages will start Nov. 12 and games will commence Nov. 30. Wrestling practice will begin Nov. 9, scrimmages start Nov. 30 and matches begin Dec. 14.

It should be noted that wrestling will start in Phase 1.5 on Nov. 9, which means no contact drills. Regular practice is scheduled to commence Nov. 16.

The maximum spectators allowed at an indoor event is 50 percent or 250 persons, whichever is lower, per Gov. Henry McMaster’s Executive Order. Member schools may restrict the crowds even more if deemed necessary.

The league requires masks to be worn at all times, aside from athletes who are actively competing.

Mats will be cleaned in between matches and gyms will be cleaned before and after basketball games. The league also requires 6 feet of social distancing to be followed by spectators and coaches. There will be daily health screenings of athletes, coaches and staff by a health care professional or designated full-time district/school employee.

If an individual answers yes to any of these questions, then they cannot participate on that day:

Having a fever of 100.4 or higher in the past 72 hours; Cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat or new loss of taste or smell, vomiting or diarrhea; Contact with a person known to be infected with the virus in the previous 14 days; Compromised immune system or chronic diseases that could be affected by the virus.

If a coach, athlete or staff member has a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, they should leave the site.

The league also asks that there be a two-day buffer between regular-season contests excluding tournaments.